Resolution inviting Virginia gun owners to South Dakota rejected in Senate

PIERRE | A Republican lawmaker who tried to roll out the welcome mat for Virginia gun owners saw his legislation shot down in committee Friday morning.

Senate Concurrent Resolution 602 sought to invite responsible gun owners from Virginia to move to South Dakota.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-525-6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

The resolution’s sponsor, Sen. John Wiik, R-Big Stone City, said gun owners in Virginia were having their right to bear arms threatened by a new Democratic majority in that state’s government.

“These are the kinds of people we want in South Dakota,” said Wiik, who added that he wanted the gun owners of Virginia to know that “they have a place to go if their constitutional rights are threatened.”

Sen. Craig Kennedy, D-Yankton, said he took some offense at Wiik’s statement that those were the kind of people who should move to South Dakota.

“I’m not sure we want to divide the state into them or us,” said Kennedy, who made a motion that the bill be moved to the 41st day of the session, a tactic that kills legislation. The Senate State Affairs Committee approved the motion on a vote of 6-2.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0