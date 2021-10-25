Respiratory therapists reflect on vital work during pandemic

When COVID-19 strikes patients especially hard, respiratory therapists end up doing some of the most critical work of any health professionals.

And they do that work in many other situations, as well.

Mandy McManigal, a registered respiratory therapist and a clinical educator for respiratory care at Monument Health Rapid City Hospital, talked about the work on Monday.

“We’ve had a really big increase in critical patients,” said McManigal, who’s been with Monument Health for 14 years. “(We’re) taking care of some very, very sick patients – some of the sickest patients we’ve ever taken care of.”

McManigal was speaking Monday, early in Respiratory Care Week, celebrated throughout the country as a way to pause and consider the work of a vital group of health professionals. McManigal, one of about 50 respiratory therapists at the Rapid City Hospital, described the scope of respiratory therapy.

“We work with all ages of patients,” she said, noting a range of severity, as well.

McManigal spends much of her time working in Intensive Care with patients too ill to communicate.

“We do manage the ventilators here closely with the physicians,” she said.

But McManigal also sees patients later, after they’re reached a point when they’re recovering and possibly ready to leave the hospital. That’s when the more counseling-oriented part of her work comes into play.

“We are educating patients every day,” she said. “With our chronic lung patients, a lot of it is just making sure that they’re taking their medications as they should. Also, we go through what is the trigger (that could impede their breathing). A lot of times if it’s smokey outside we’ll tell them to try to stay indoors.”

She and other respiratory therapists also alert patients to when they should contact their primary care provider or, if symptoms become more severe, when they should come to the emergency room.

On Monday, McManigal described patients who have been ill with COVID-19 and who continue to experience health trouble, even after testing negative.

“We are seeing an increase of patients with post-COVID symptoms who are having really bad lung function afterwards,” she said. “We’re definitely seeing an increase in our pulmonary clinics with that.”

McManigal said the lung problems she observes with some COVID-19 patients resemble that of Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease patients, with lung tissue damage and a decrease in lung function marking each type of case. She said it’s too soon to tell what the long-term prospects of healing might be for COVID-19 patients.

For some patients, McManigal said, administering “high flow oxygen” may serve as an effective treatment. She said respiratory therapists may use “nasal cannula,” small tubes sitting right at the base of the nostrils, to deliver the concentrated oxygen supply. She said masks are sometimes used if they’re tolerated more easily by patients.

Respiratory therapists, McManigal said, are acutely needed at the hospital – and beyond. She said seven of the approximately 50 respiratory therapists at the hospital are “travelers,” on staff temporarily to help before they move on to another site.

“There’s a need everywhere,” she said.

One student helping to fill that need is Jacob Dillon, a South Dakota State University student working toward his associate of science degree in respiratory care. He’s doing clinical work as part of that degree at the hospital.

Dillon said he’s been interested in the field since he was a student at Central High School in Rapid City, when he shadowed a respiratory therapist as part of a school project.

“I like the pace of it, and I like that it’s a specialty,” he said. “I can focus on one area of how people are taken care of.”

Laura Orr, administrative assistant for respiratory care at Monument Health, said students in Dillon’s program take courses and spend time “actually working in a hospital.” The experience of students in the SDSU program, she explained, covers a sprawling portion of the respiratory care field.

“They do have training in every aspect,” she said. “They hit everything that a respiratory therapist does.”

It’s a course of study that many medical professionals – and patients – hope more students choose.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.