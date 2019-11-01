Terry Larsen did the math on all the caramel rolls he’s made in 46 years as kitchen manager at the Millstone Family Restaurant on Rapid City’s west side.
Two hundred rolls per week, 52 weeks per year, times 46. That comes out to 478,400 rolls.
After making all those rolls, stirring up untold gallons of soups and gravies and cracking inestimable dozens of eggs, Larsen is ready to hang up his chef’s hat for the last time in December.
“I figured I’d give myself a Christmas present, so Christmas Eve will be my last day,” said Larsen, who will celebrate his 66th birthday on Dec. 7.
His decision to step away from Millstone’s kitchen came after his wife, Paula, retired in April after 45 years with Safeway.
“She’s loving it, so I’m going to join her,” he said.
Rapid City and its restaurant scene has evolved much in 46 years, but Larsen has worked for the same restaurant in the same location for virtually his entire career, something nearly unheard of in what can be a fickle and competitive industry.
“It just doesn’t happen anymore," Millstone owner Jerry Scriver said, "46 years in the same restaurant."
Larsen grew up in Mandan, N.D. His first job, as a newly-married 18-year-old, was as a cook in a Country Kitchen Restaurant in Bismarck in 1972.
A year later he was offered a job in Rapid City, helping open a new Country Kitchen Restaurant under construction near the intersection of Mountain View Road and West Main Street.
“We used to vacation in the Black Hills when I was a kid, so I jumped at the chance to move down here," he said.
“I turned the fryers on for the first time,” he said.
Scriver bought the restaurant in 1980, shedding the Country Kitchen franchise and changing the name to Millstone Family Restaurant a few years later.
Larsen had no formal chef’s training, gleaning knowledge, he said, from hundreds of people that have come and gone from the restaurant over the years.
“I always thought that if I could learn one good thing from everybody, I could have a wealth of knowledge,” he said.
Millstone remains a consistent stop on the local family restaurant scene because of its adherence to serving homemade dishes and a loyal staff, many of whom have worked there for many years.
“We’ve always felt that making it homemade is better than what you can get institutionally,” Larsen said. “People can tell what’s homemade and what’s not.”
Much of the credit for staff loyalty goes to Scriver, Larsen said.
“He’s a good motivator. He treats everybody really fair and makes them want to come to work and in a good mood,” he said. “The employees want to be here and the customers can see that.”
“Everybody gets along. It’s just like second family,” said Beth Pahkamaa, a Millstone server for 25 years.
“We will definitely miss him,” she said of Larsen.
The traditional restaurant approach at Millstone is readily visible in the lack of a modern, computerized order system.
“We just found that to be a very inefficient way to do it. You don’t have waitresses standing in line at the terminal waiting to use the computer,” he said.
“We still write order tickets the old-fashioned way and hang it on the wheel,” he said.
Millstone remains busy in spite of increased competition from a large number of national and regional franchise restaurants and other local eateries tapping into Rapid City’s growth over the years.
“Rapid City was just a sleepy little town back then. In the winter time the town just kind of rolled up,” said Larsen, recalling slow days, especially in the off-season for tourism.
“There is no fluctuation now, we’re busy all the time,” he said.
Now Sunday’s year-round and especially Sturgis motorcycle rally week are always all-hands-on-deck-hectic for the restaurant.
“One of those years I remember we had a lot of fires. So we fed the firefighters breakfast in the morning early and then the bikers started coming in,” he said.
Once Larsen steps away, he and his wife look forward to spending more time with three children, a son who is starting school in Missouri after a career in the Army, and two daughters, including his oldest daughter, Lisa, living in North Dakota.
They have seven grandchildren and one great-grandchild.
“It’s going to be a transition, because I’ve been doing it so long. It’ll be a nice change,” he said.
Moving forward without someone with Larsen’s experience and work ethic would be a challenge for any restaurant, said Scriver.
“I can bet you he’s missed maybe three times in 46 years,” Scriver said. “He’s never missed a beat with inventory control, food costs, the whole business. He’s the best there is.”