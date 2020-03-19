Restaurants take steps to keep serving; take out, curbside service being offered

Peregrine is concerned she’ll be forced to close if the drop in business continues, and she worries that the coronavirus might mean a decrease in tourists who dine at Botticelli every summer.

“We’re kind of fearful,” she said. “We’re going to count on our local (customers) to take care of us.”

Tally’s and Delmonico Grill both posted Monday on Facebook about changes they’ve made to create a safer environment for staff and customers.

“We’ve seen a drop-off and we kind of expected it with people wanting to be cautious,” Tally’s assistant general manager Nick Fisher said Wednesday.

Tally’s was already doing take-out orders and is working on getting technology in place to offer curbside pick-up orders. Meanwhile, Fisher said, if customers don’t feel comfortable going into the restaurant to get their take-out order, Tally’s staff will take food out to customers’ cars.

As a fine dining restaurant, Delmonico typically gets fewer take-out orders but take-out is available, Fisher said.

For its dine-in customers, Tally’s is seating fewer people to maintain social distance. The restaurants have increased sanitation, including wiping tables and menus, using gloves, and being especially consistent with handwashing.