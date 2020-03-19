Restaurants take steps to keep serving; take out, curbside service being offered

Staying home and eating takeout used to be the recipe for a relaxed Friday night. Now, takeout meals are a tool for survival as local restaurants feel the impact of the coronavirus.
National guidelines released Monday urge people to gather in groups of fewer than 10 — and to stay home as much as possible — to fight the spread of COVID-19. While many of Rapid City’s restaurants are still open for dining in, they’re expanding or adding pick-up, delivery and take-out services.
Ongoing support from local customers is vital, said Michelle Peregrine, owner of Botticelli Ristorante.
“I never saw anything like this,” Peregrine said Wednesday of the effect the coronavirus is already having on her business. Botticelli has been in downtown Rapid City since 1997.
Botticelli is open for dine-in lunch and dinner customers, but there have not been many, Peregrine said. Seating customers apart to maintain social distance isn’t a problem because the restaurant hasn’t been crowded, she said.
Botticelli has introduced curbside pickup service, as well as offering take-out orders and Food Dudes delivery service. The restaurant is offering discounts for call-in orders and has a wine to-go service.
Ordering ingredients has not been a problem, Peregrine said, but COVID-19 has made the already slower winter season even harder. Fortunately, her staff is healthy and ready to work.
Peregrine is concerned she’ll be forced to close if the drop in business continues, and she worries that the coronavirus might mean a decrease in tourists who dine at Botticelli every summer.
“We’re kind of fearful,” she said. “We’re going to count on our local (customers) to take care of us.”
Tally’s and Delmonico Grill both posted Monday on Facebook about changes they’ve made to create a safer environment for staff and customers.
“We’ve seen a drop-off and we kind of expected it with people wanting to be cautious,” Tally’s assistant general manager Nick Fisher said Wednesday.
Tally’s was already doing take-out orders and is working on getting technology in place to offer curbside pick-up orders. Meanwhile, Fisher said, if customers don’t feel comfortable going into the restaurant to get their take-out order, Tally’s staff will take food out to customers’ cars.
As a fine dining restaurant, Delmonico typically gets fewer take-out orders but take-out is available, Fisher said.
For its dine-in customers, Tally’s is seating fewer people to maintain social distance. The restaurants have increased sanitation, including wiping tables and menus, using gloves, and being especially consistent with handwashing.
“We’re trying to keep up with what the CDC is saying and the governor is saying so not only are we safe but our customers feel comfortable coming in the dining room,” Fisher said. “We are monitoring the staff and making sure if they are not feeling well to not come in. They need to stay home and they need to take care of themselves and we are monitoring that daily.”
Jambonz locations in Sturgis and Rapid City have seen “a huge drop-off,” said owner and manager Sheree Schriver.
“What I’m mostly seeing is a decline in the elderly customers coming out,” she said. “We have seen such a decline on the inside and we’re doing everything we can. We are sanitizing, we’re sterilizing, we’re using gloves to make customers feel comfortable.”
Though the restaurants are still open for dining in, Jambonz added curbside pick-up service at its Rapid City location near westside Safeway. Take-out orders have picked up a little bit, Schriver said. The Sturgis location near exit 32 already has a drive-up window and curbside pickup service. The Sturgis Jambonz delivers to local hotels, and Schriver said she might add home delivery, especially for residents of a large apartment complex nearby where many senior citizens live. Schriver is considering adding a delivery service such as Food Dudes in Rapid City.
Schriver has lived in the Black Hills since 1989 and ran a nightclub before opening her restaurants.
“I have never, ever seen anything like this. I worry about my employees. A lot of them live from day to day and they rely on those tips. We’re going to try and keep our doors open as long as we can,” she said.
Schriver has business interruption insurance and was hoping that could be used to pay her employees. Because coronavirus is new, her agent said that it may not be covered by her policy, Schriver said. She hopes government aid will help her employees, and if enough businesses file insurance claims “maybe somebody will take notice.”
“It’s sad and scary for my employees. I don’t know how long we can sustain this,” Schriver said. “It’s unprecedented. … We’ve all got to hang in there together and pool our resources and hope we can get through this and get back to work feeding Rapid City and Sturgis.”
Firehouse Brewing Co., Que Pasa Cantina, Wobbly Bobby Pub and Firehouse Wine Cellars partner Bob Fuchs this week announced safety measures those restaurants are taking.
“Fortunately, we are in a unique situation when it comes to sterilization. We own and use an ozone machine as a sanitizer in the brewing and wine-making processes. This machine is capable of manufacturing a gaseous ozone that has been proven to kill 99.9% of all viruses. The ozone dissipates within a few minutes and has no lingering effects, thereby, making it a first choice for an eco-friendly sterilization process. This machine is being used nightly to sanitize to include the guest and kitchen areas,” Fuchs said in a news release.
The restaurants are open for dining in but have added a safe-distancing policy, Fuchs said. The eateries also use Doordash, which provides no-contact delivery. All four restaurants are offering to-go orders of food, beer and wine.
Culver’s announced this week it is joining other national chains like McDonald’s in suspending in-restaurant dining. Culver’s is now offering drive-through service only until recommendations from public health agencies indicate in-restaurant dining can safely resume.
The Wine Cellar, which has been in downtown Rapid City for 19 years, experienced an abrupt drop in business. Co-owner Christy Land said only a few tables have been full this week.
“It’s disappointing,” Land said. “Right up until last week we were extremely busy.”
Being a very small eatery with limited hours and staff is what will help the Wine Cellar survive, Land said. Land credits her father and Wine Cellar co-owner Dave Hirning for being frugal and keeping restaurant overhead low so the business is positioned to cope with downturns.
The Wine Cellar is offering curbside pickup and has diversified its take-out menu. In addition to individual meals, the restaurant has added options including pans of lasagna and favorite customer menu items that can be baked at home, Land said.
“It’s nice to see everybody pull together. We’ve had a lot of to-go orders and people supporting each other,” she said.
If business gets slower or all restaurants and bars are ordered to close, Land said the restaurant will get a spring cleaning and some repainting and remodeling. “We’ll be able to take care of our employees and find things for them to do so they can still get paid,” she said. “We’re impacted, but we’re very lucky.”