Results vary for bills sponsored by local legislators

Rep. Michael Diedrich used his position as Majority Whip well as all seven bills he sponsored passed in the House or Senate where they originated and are all crossing over to the other legislative body for final consideration. Diedrich's bills included two mental health measures, a bill on private insurance and a bill establishing step therapy for prescription drugs.

Rep. Tim Goodwin was among the most prolific legislators. Goodwin had seven bills pass the first body to consider the measures and advance to the other side. He had three bills tabled, two failed in the Senate and one was enrolled as presented. One bill that failed was SB 92 that would have repurposed the STAR Academy in Custer. It failed 20-14 in the Senate. He also got a bill through the House that would force local and school elections to be held in June or November instead of choosing special election dates. However, when the bill moved to the Senate, Goodwin presented a rewritten version that would allow elections at any time but require a 30 percent turnout to make the results legitimate.