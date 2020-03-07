Results vary for bills sponsored by local legislators

All of the bills authored or sponsored by Rapid City's 15 legislators have been the subject of initial action by one of the houses in the state Legislature.
There was a wide disparity between the number of bills to which legislators attached their names. One representative sponsored two bills. Others had more than 10. Some were withdrawn before they could be considered. Some failed in committee and others passed both houses unanimously and have been signed into law by Gov. Noem.
Sen. Jess Castleberry sponsored six bills with three passing, one failing, one tabled in committee and one withdrawn. Her bill to change kindergarten enrollment options (HB 1157) failed, but a bill regarding abuse victims being able to terminate a lease passed the House unanimously. The tabled bill would have created adoption assistance grants.
Rep. Scyller Borglum passed three of her four measures and had a bill to designate Orion as the official constellation of South Dakota tabled in the House State Affairs committee. Her most controversial bill was a measure to prohibit collective bargaining by employees of the Board of Regents, basically taking away the right to unionize from university employees. It passed 47-18 in the House and awaits action in the Senate.
Rep. Julie Frye-Mueller had less success getting members of the House of Representatives behind her bills. Frye-Mueller did sponsor the successful resolution to invite the President and First Lady to a fireworks display at Mount Rushmore. HR 7002 passed 60-7. Four of her bills were tabled in committee and three more failed on the House floor after receiving committee approval. Frye-Mueller's bills that failed had to do with how schools could handle medical examinations of students or what information they could require from them to participate in activities. She also had a bill fail that would have given two extra weeks for campaigns to gather signatures for referendums.
Rep. Michael Diedrich used his position as Majority Whip well as all seven bills he sponsored passed in the House or Senate where they originated and are all crossing over to the other legislative body for final consideration. Diedrich's bills included two mental health measures, a bill on private insurance and a bill establishing step therapy for prescription drugs.
Rep. Tim Goodwin was among the most prolific legislators. Goodwin had seven bills pass the first body to consider the measures and advance to the other side. He had three bills tabled, two failed in the Senate and one was enrolled as presented. One bill that failed was SB 92 that would have repurposed the STAR Academy in Custer. It failed 20-14 in the Senate. He also got a bill through the House that would force local and school elections to be held in June or November instead of choosing special election dates. However, when the bill moved to the Senate, Goodwin presented a rewritten version that would allow elections at any time but require a 30 percent turnout to make the results legitimate.
He told the Senate Education Committee that using a November election date would provide the funds to the school too late in the fiscal year even if the measure passed. He outlined his opposition to the Rapid City Area Schools planning a bond election for Feb. 25 this year. He said the snowstorm the night before the election proved that having elections in the winter was a bad idea. He said his new bill would have left local control with the school boards but forced a 30 percent turnout for legitimacy. He also said with the growth of Ellsworth Air Force Base that the bond issue was necessary and he "was never in any way against the bond issue in Rapid City," but he only objected to the timing of it. Committee members said they were not prepared to debate the overhauled bill and pointed out that regardless of the turnout, every registered voter had the right to vote. The bill failed 6-0 Thursday.
Rep. David Johnson also had a lot of success with nine bills. Five passed the House with three passing both bodies unanimously. He withdrew one bill and two were tabled in committee. His bill to call for a constitutional convention failed in the Senate. His bill to clarify regulations on the use of drone surveillance — which was sponsored in the Senate by Sen. Helene Duhamel — passed the Senate unanimously Wednesday and is headed to the governor's desk for a signature.
Rep. Tina Mulally passed three bills and had two tabled. Two bills, one revising water development districts and another to allow video monitoring in nursing homes, have already been signed by Gov. Noem. The other resolution she sponsored was to support the Electoral College.
Rep. Taffy Howard saw one of her four sponsored bills pass the House. Her bill to require a zero-based budget from state departments is now awaiting Senate action. She withdrew two bills and had a bill that would have amended the state Constitution to create a property tax relief fund fail in the House on a 43-22 vote.
Rep. Chris Anderson sponsored two bills. Both failed. A bill about confidential conversations between a student and school personnel failed in the House and the Senate tabled his bill to not disclose presidential election results.
Rep. Tony Randolph sponsored eight bills but only saw one pass the House. His bill to support prayer in public schools passed 66-4 in the House. However, in the Senate, the title was amended before it passed. Instead of a bill to support prayer in public schools, the Senate struck the final three words and the bill became a far less controversial "bill to support prayer." Rep. Randolph withdrew four bills, including one that would have defined marriage as between one man and one woman. Two more were tabled and one failed in the House.
Rep. Jess Olson passed three of the five bills she sponsored. Two others were tabled in committee. One that passed in the House encouraged an interim study to address infrastructure and funding support related to the upcoming expansion of Ellsworth Air Force Base. Another bill she sponsored that passed allowed driver's license tests to be offered in Spanish.
Newly appointed District 32 State Senator Helene Duhamel passed all four of her bills. They included sponsoring HB 1065 on the Senate side. Her other bills were Senate bills that had to do with municipal elections (SB 61) and revising the offenses for which an order of interception of communications could be ordered (SB 71).
Sen. Lance Russell sponsored a dozen bills and saw five pass to the opposite house. Four were tabled, one withdrawn and two failed in votes of the full Senate. One bill that passed unanimously was granting the ability of state and local agencies to recover some of the costs of search and rescue operations. Another bill that passed the Senate included a provision to allowed employees to carry concealed pistols inside County Courthouses.
Sen. Jeff Partridge sponsored eight bills and had four pass the Senate and move to the House and one passed in the House and is awaiting Senate action. Three of his bills were tabled. Sen. Partridge supported bills that determine how excess funds are invested and revisions to how trusts are handled.
Sen. Phil Jensen sponsored 10 bills and three passed. One failed in the House and three were tabled while three more were withdrawn. Jensen passed a bill that would require the South Dakota members of Congress to make an annual visit to the Legislature. It passed the House and is awaiting Senate action. He withdrew a bill that would have required additional information to be given to a woman who chooses to have an abortion. One bill that failed would have allowed for a savings account for parents of children who are bullied to support their transfer to another school.
Rep. Scyller Borglum
HB 1266 prohibit collective bargaining by employees of the Board of Regents. Passed House 47-18.
HB 1267 designate Orion as the official constellation of South Dakota. Deferred to 41st day by State Affairs.
HCR 6016 Supporting the efforts of William "Bill" Casper as the South Dakota state chairman of the State Funeral for World War II Veterans in his efforts to petition President Donald J. Trump to hold a state funeral for World War II veterans. Passed house unanimously awaiting a hearing in the Senate.
SCR 601 Supporting trade negotiations to remove barriers to country of origin labeling. Passed Senate unanimously. Awaiting action in the House.
Sen. Jess Castleberry
HB 1079 authorize a county to assess an administration fee for the processing of certain title applications. Passed 22-11. Signed by Gov. Noem on Wednesday.
HB 1123 revise provisions regarding termination of a lease by a victim of alleged domestic abuse. Passed house 69-0, now in the Senate for action.
HB 1131 prohibit the use of misleading identification for telephonic communications. Unanimous in House and Senate. Signed by Gov. Noem on Wednesday.
HB 1157 provide for kindergarten enrollment options. Failed in house 47-16.
HB 1232 provide an appropriation for adoption assistance grants. Tabled by Joint Committee on Appropriations 14-2.
SCR 605 Calling for statewide recognition of South Dakota's military veteran entrepreneurs and Bunker Labs of Rapid City. Withdrawn.
SR 702 Calling for statewide recognition of South Dakota's military veteran entrepreneurs and Bunker Labs of Rapid City. Scheduled for hearing.
Rep. Michael Diedrich
HB 1123 revise provisions regarding termination of a lease by a victim of alleged domestic abuse. Passed house 69-0, now in the Senate for action.
HB 1131 prohibit the use of misleading identification for telephonic communications. Unanimous in House and Senate. Signed by Gov. Noem on Wednesday.
HB 1279 require property owners to receive notification of property tax reduction programs. Passed unanimously in House, headed to Senate.
HCR 6004 To create a task force for the purpose of reviewing the manner in which mental health services are delivered in this state and considering changes to existing models or alternative models that could be utilized for the delivery of mental health services on a regional basis in this state. Passed 50-19 in House. Passed unanimously in the Senate on Wednesday.
SB 5 provide immunity for qualified mental health professionals at appropriate regional facilities. Passed Senate unanimously and 65-1 in the House. It is awaiting a signature from the governor.
SB 119 revise certain provisions regarding private placement insurance. Passed Senate 20-14 awaiting action in the House.
SB 155 provide for step therapy protocol regarding certain prescription drugs. Passed Senate unanimously and awaiting action in the House.
Sen. Helene Duhamel
HB 1065 revise drone surveillance protections. Passed house 60-6, approved unanimously by the Senate Wednesday.
SB 60 adopt the Physical Therapist Licensure Compact. Passed Senate unanimously, scheduled for hearing in House.
SB 61 revise certain provisions regarding a municipal office nominating petition. Passed Senate unanimously, scheduled for hearing in House.
SB 71 revise the offenses for which an order for interception of communications may be granted. Passed 30-2 in Senate, headed to the House.
Rep. Julie Frye-Mueller
HB 1104 limit the scope of medical information that may be required as a condition of participation in sanctioned activities. Passed 8-6 Ed Committee, failed 46-22 in House.
HB 1154 revise certain provisions regarding motor vehicle license plates. Passed 64-1 License plates every seven years instead of five.
HB 1155 exempt certain retirement funds from division of property in a divorce. Tabled to 41st day 10-3 by committee.
HB 1156 to prohibit the conduct of certain physical examinations or screenings on students in a school district without parental consent. Failed in House 35-34.
HB 1225 restrict the use of funds for abortion. Tabled in state affairs 10-3.
HB 1226 revise certain provisions regarding local referendums. Failed 42-25 in House. It would have increased days to circulate petition by 15 days.
HB 1269 prohibit the internet publication of certain land records. Deferred to 41st day.
HB 1272 revise the conditions for dual credit and to provide an appropriation. Tabled in committee 15-0.
HR 7002 To formally invite President Donald J. Trump and First Lady Melania Trump to the great state of South Dakota for the 4th of July fireworks celebration at Mount Rushmore. Passed 60-7.
Rep. Tim Goodwin
HB 1079 authorize a county to assess an administration fee for the processing of certain title applications. Passed House 66-4 and Senate 22-11. Signed by Gov. Noem on Wednesday.
HB 1091 revise provisions regarding the compensation of merchandise dealers for diagnostic and warranty work. Passed House and Senate unanimously.
HB 1092 establish immunity from liability for injuries to or for the death of a person engaged in off-road vehicle activity under certain circumstances. Passed House 57-11 awaiting Senate action.
HB 1120 authorize the governing body of a second or third class municipality to act as a planning and zoning commission. Passed House and Senate unanimously.
HB 1121 establish immunity from liability for the inherent risks of camping. Deferred to 41st day 10-1 in Judiciary Committee
HB 1263 revise certain provisions regarding the dates on which certain school district elections may be held. Passed House 38-27, awaiting Senate action.
HC 8007 Commending the South Dakota Army National Guard's Ellwein family of Rapid City for being awarded the Association of the United States Army Volunteer Family of the Year Award for 2019. Enrolled.
SB 51 authorize the possession of a concealed pistol by employees in county courthouses. Judiciary Committee tabled unanimously.
SB 69 revise the penalty for the misuse of emblem specialty plates on motor vehicles. Passed House and Senate unanimously. Signed by Gov. Noem on Wednesday.
SB 73 exempt certain persons from the requirement to publish name changes. Passed Senate unanimously, awaiting action in the House.
SB 92 to provide for the repurposing of STAR Academy. Failed in Senate 20-14.
SB 95 modify certain provisions regarding the repayment of restitution. Failed in Senate 24-11.
SJR 502 Proposing and submitting to the electors at the next general election, an amendment to Article XII of the Constitution of the State of South Dakota, relating to the creation and administration of the pooled local investment fund. Tabled 9-0 in Appropriations.
Rep. Taffy Howard
You have free articles remaining.
HB 1172 require the annual submission of a zero-based budget from certain departments or budget units. Passed House awaiting Senate action.
HB 1252 grant property tax relief to certain persons who are long-term residents and long-term property owners. Withdrawn.
HB 1253 accommodate legislation regarding contracts with the State. Withdrawn.
HJR 5003 proposing and submitting to the electors at the next general election, an amendment to Article XII of the Constitution of the State of South Dakota, relating to the creation of the property tax relief trust fund and to provide for the transfer of unobligated cash. Failed in House 43-22.
Sen. Phil Jensen
HB 1056 authorize video monitoring of residents in assisted living centers and nursing facilities. Passed House and Senate. Signed by Gov. Noem on Wednesday.
HB 1104 limit the scope of medical information that may be required as a condition of participation in sanctioned activities. Pass 8-6 Ed Committee, failed 46-22 in House.
HB 1258 provide for child safety accounts for students subject to certain safety incidents. Tabled 7-3 in House Education.
HCR 6006 Requesting the members of South Dakota's congressional delegation to annually appear before a joint session of the Legislature to provide information and answer questions. Passed House 55-13, awaiting Senate action.
SB 86 establish limitations applicable to initial family assessments. Withdrawn.
SB 87 add information required to be provided to a woman receiving an abortion. Withdrawn.
SB 88 require parental notification of self-injurious behavior expressed during counseling sessions. Tabled 6-0 by Senate Education.
SB 93 establish conditions under which a parent may refuse consent for health care services. Withdrawn.
SB 145 recalculate abatement of the basic child support obligation. Deferred 5-2 to 41st day by Health and Human Services.
SB 173 to establish limitations applicable to initial family assessments. Passed Senate Health and Human Services.
Rep. Chris Johnson
HB 1167 revise provisions regarding confidential communications between a student and certain school employees. Failed in House 37-30.
SB 103 limit the disclosure of presidential election results and to provide for a suspension of such disclosure. Senate tabled 33-1.
Rep. Dave Johnson
HB 1059 revise certain provisions regarding hunting with drones. Passed House and Senate unanimously.
HB 1060 revise certain provisions regarding the use of the aeronautics fund. Passed the House and Senate.
HB 1065 revise drone surveillance protections. Passed House 60-6 and passed unanimously in the Senate Wednesday.
HB 1066 revise and repeal provisions regarding aviation. Passed House and Senate unanimously.
HB 1102 make an appropriation to reimburse the aeronautics fund. Tabled by Appropriations.
HB 1261 provide procedures to enforce the integrity of the United States Constitution. Failed in House Affairs.
HCR 6013 Urging all South Dakotans to participate in the 2020 United States Census. Passed House 66-2 Frye-Mueller one of the no votes.
SCR 605 Calling for statewide recognition of South Dakota's military veteran entrepreneurs and Bunker Labs of Rapid City. Withdrawn.
SJR 503 Rescinding House Joint Resolutions calling for a constitutional convention for the sole purpose of changing the Constitution of the United States. Failed in Senate 17-17.
Rep. Tina Mulally
HB 1056 authorize video monitoring of residents in assisted living centers and nursing facilities. Passed House and Senate. Signed by Gov. Noem on Wednesday.
HB 1058 revise certain provisions regarding water development districts. Passed House and Senate unanimously.
HB 1168 revise tenant and landlord rights. Tabled in House Judiciary.
HB 1251 establish membership of the Board of Regents. Deferred to 41st Day by House Education.
HCR 6003 Supporting the Electoral College. Passed House, awaiting Senate action.
Rep. Jess Olson
HB 1110 provide for a uniform template to be used by each state agency in the conduct of performance management reviews. Passed House, awaiting Senate action.
HB 1232 provide an appropriation for adoption assistance grants. Tabled 14-2 by Joint Appropriations Committee.
HB 1290 make an appropriation for rapid enrollment increases. Tabled by Joint Appropriations Committee.
HCR 6017 to encourage the creation of an interim legislative study to address infrastructure and funding support related to the expansion of Ellsworth Air Force Base. Passed House, awaiting Senate action.
SB 70 authorize other languages to be used in the process of issuing certain driver licenses and permits. Passed Seante 24-11, awaiting House action.
Sen. Jeff Partridge
HB 1100 make an appropriation to begin the research and development of a new bioprocessing facility and to declare an emergency. Passed 56-12 in House awaiting Senate action.
HB 1237 establish the Early Learning Advisory Council. House Education deferred to 41st day.
HCR 6010 Supporting the creation of an early education advisory council. House Education tabled 14-0.
SB 65 revise certain provisions pertaining to trusts. Passed Senate, awaiting House action.
SB 81 establish eligibility criteria for out-of-state health institutions to receive financing from the Health and Educational Facilities Authority. Passed Senate, awaiting House action.
SB 133 allow public funds not needed for current operating expenses to be invested in certain certificates of deposit or time deposits. Passed Senate, awaiting House action.
SB 148 adopt the Uniform Power of Attorney Act. Passed Senate, awaiting House action.
SJR 502 Proposing and submitting to the electors at the next general election, an amendment to Article XII of the Constitution of the State of South Dakota, relating to the creation and administration of the pooled local investment fund. Senate Appropriations tabled.
Rep. Tony Randolph
HB 1157 provide for kindergarten enrollment options. Failed 47-16 in House.
HB 1158 remove irreconcilable differences as a cause for divorce. House judiciary deferred to 41st day.
HB 1162 provide certain provisions regarding sex education in public schools. Withdrawn.
HB 1163 require parental permission and website posting of student survey instruments. Withdrawn.
HB 1210 require parental notice of a social and emotional learning questionnaire regarding a student. House Education deferred to 41st day.
HB 1215 prohibit the state from endorsing or enforcing certain policies regarding domestic relations. Withdrawn.
HB 1285 require parental permission and website posting of student survey instruments. Withdrawn.
HCR 6012 Supporting the right to pray in public schools. Passed 66-4 in House, awaiting Senate action.
Sen. Lance Russell
HB 1077 establish certain requirements regarding funeral processions. Passed House unanimously, awaiting Senate action.
HB 1172 require the annual submission of a zero-based budget from certain departments or budget units. Passed House, awaiting Senate action.
SB 51 authorize the possession of a concealed pistol by employees in county courthouses. Senate Judiciary tabled 7-0.
SB 56 authorize the collection of certain search and rescue service costs. Passed Senate unanimously, awaiting House action.
SB 57 provide for the assessment of certain agricultural land as noncropland. Withdrawn.
SB 58 limit gifts to directors or employees of certain government districts. Local Government deferred to 41st day.
SB 76 provide for the assessment of certain agricultural land as noncropland. Taxation deferred to 41st day.
SB 91 revise provisions regarding the salary for state's attorneys. Passed Senate unanimously, awaiting House action.
SB 92 to provide for the repurposing of STAR Academy. Failed 20-14 in Senate.
SB 95 modify certain provisions regarding the repayment of restitution. Failed 24-11 in Senate.
SB 121 revise parenting guidelines and repeal Supreme Court authority to promulgate guidelines. Judiciary tabled 6-0.
SB 169 authorize the possession of a concealed pistol by employees in county courthouses. Passed 28-7 in Senate, awaiting House action.