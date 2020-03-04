Retailer group offering scholarships

The SDRA scholarship program is designed to assist students studying for careers in hospitality, business or trades, whether as an owner, manager, or employee. To be eligible for consideration, applicants must be currently enrolled or plan to enroll in a retail-related course of study at a technical school, college, or university in fall 2020. Go to sdra.org/scholarships to download the application and view the full eligibility guidelines. The deadline to submit applications is April 20.