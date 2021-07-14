 Skip to main content
Retired Forest Service official to speak Thursday on logging issues in the Black Hills
Retired Forest Service official to speak Thursday on logging issues in the Black Hills

Jim Furnish, a retired deputy chief for the U.S. Forest Service, will speak at 10 a.m. Thursday on concerns about logging in the Black Hills National Forest.

The program will be held in the Classroom Building lecture bowl east, room CB 204E, on the campus of South Dakota Mines in Rapid City.

According to a news release, Furnish claims laws are being broken by the timber industry in the Black Hills.

He said the Forest Service needs to reduce timber harvesting to steady the local economy and for the long-term health of the forest. In the news release, Furnish claims appropriate logging practices can be good for the health of the Black Hills National Forest but abusive logging is not.

"The Black Hills needs renewed focus on forest ecology by applying restoration principles and best practices that move the Black Hills National Forest toward a sustainable future that saves taxpayer dollars and stems catastrophic wildfire and preserves timber industry jobs for the long-term future," Furnish said in the news release.

Furnish became a Forest Service employee in 1965 and was named supervisor of Oregon's Siuslaw National Forest in 1991. From 1999 to 2002, Furnish served as deputy chief for the U.S. Forest Service. He has written a book, "Toward a Natural Forest," which was published by Oregon State University Press in 2015.

