Retired fraud investigator charged with second fraud case in 6 years

A retired South Dakota Department of Revenue fraud investigator is facing 14 fraud-related charges against himself in Rapid City federal court.

Steven Knigge, 76, of Rapid City, appeared in court Wednesday on multiple counts of bank fraud, money laundering and wire fraud. The government alleges he committed the crimes while on supervised release from the state penitentiary where he was serving a sentence for similar charges.

Judge Victoria Duffy released Knigge Wednesday afternoon on a personal recognizance bond after his initial appearance at the Rapid City federal courthouse. Duffy attended the hearing virtually from Sioux Falls. Knigge appeared in a Pennington County Jail uniform in chains escorted by a U.S. Marshal.

Knigge is charged with 14 total counts: five counts of bank fraud, eight counts of money laundering and one count of wire fraud. Bank fraud and wire fraud carry a maximum sentence of 30 years in prison and a $1,000,000 fine. The money laundering counts carry a maximum sentence of 20 years and a $500,000 fine or twice the value of the transaction, whichever is higher.

The indictment accuses Knigge of defrauding banks and enriching himself between April 2021 and October 2021. The 14-page indictment states Knigge deposited five fraudulent checks totaling $142,100 — a $10,000 check into a credit union checking account; a $4,550 check and a $40,000 check into a separate bank checking account; and a $47,550 check and a $40,000 check into another credit union checking account.

Knigge obtained $16,000 of the fraudulent funds by transfers or cash withdrawals before the banks determined the checks were fraudulent and returned the funds or froze his accounts, court documents allege.

In addition to the fraudulent checks, the government alleges Knigge submitted a fraudulent Paycheck Protection Program loan application in which he requested $20,833 of government funds related to a residential remodeling business he claimed he owned, when he knew he did not own any remodeling business.

He allegedly used fraudulent bank statements to show the income from sources related to the alleged remodeling business, as well as false W-2s showing personal income from the business.

He received the PPP funds on June 1, 2021 and withdrew $20,000 in cash.

Asst. U.S. Attorney Ben Patterson asked for Knigge remain in custody due to his history and prior conviction in 2016 with similar charges read Wednesday.

According to Journal archives, Knigge pleaded guilty to bank fraud and money laundering. He admitted to sending emails to banks in Arizona, Georgia, Texas and Washington in which he pretended to be an account holder and asked bank employees to wire large amounts of money to Knigge's Rapid City bank accounts.

He requested a combined $146,000 between July and September 2015. Some $42,000 got through to his local accounts; the banks blocked the rest. He wired $30,000 from the funds to people overseas, including $9,500 to Nigeria. His defense attorney said Knigge committed the offense while struggling with marital problems and after meeting someone overseas on an online dating date.

Patterson said Knigge's alleged recent scheme began during his time on supervised released.

Patterson alleges Knigge violated the conditions of his release, including the condition of not opening a new account, unbeknownst to his probation officer. He said Knigge showed that he is willing to commit crimes "from the comfort of his own home."

Patterson also said Knigge is facing eviction at his current residence and was not sure how to prevent him from committing similar and more crimes.

Duffy instituted an additional condition that states Knigge is prohibited from opening additional financial accounts, lines of credit and credit cards, and must disclose financial accounts to pretrial services including signed waivers.

Patterson said the condition went a long way to "ease my mind." He said Knigge's only current account is one where he is listed as a beneficiary and is controlled by one of Knigge's family members.

Knigge's court-appointed defense attorney requested release and said Knigge is not a flight risk. He said his client is a long-time resident of Rapid City and has time to find other living accommodations before he is fully evicted.