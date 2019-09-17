Retired Senior program names volunteer of the year

The local chapter of the Retired Senior Volunteer Program named Dorothy Larsh as its volunteer of the year on Saturday.
Larsh was awarded the distinction at the RSVP's annual festival at the Canyon Lake Activity Center. She has volunteered with the group since 1997, according to city spokesperson Darrell Shoemaker, and has donated more than 20,000 hours of her time for service.
"I'm very grateful for the honor because I know how many other volunteers that this community is lucky to have that work just as hard as I do," Larsh said Tuesday.
Born in Gregory, Larsh said that she moved to Rapid City in 1956 when she was 20 years old. She said began to volunteer with the Rapid City Club for Boys in 1963 shortly after signing her son David up for the program.
She said she worked for a time as the club's educational services director and continues to volunteer with it to this day. Her daughter, Linda Eddy, also lives and works in Rapid City as an interior designer.
Today, Larsh can also be found volunteering in the thrift room of the Salvation Army. On Sept. 22, she said she will celebrate 17 years with the group.
Other places that Larsh volunteers include the Black Hills Community Theatre, where she has served as an usher for 18 years, and at the Activity Center, where, among other things, she helps to serve meals.
Among the things that Larsh said keeps her volunteering are the people that she works with, whom she said are "like an extended family."
"Most of all, it's fun," she added.
The RSVP is a national program that is funded by the federal Corporation for National and Community Services. Rapid City's chapter numbered more than 600 volunteers in the past year who collectively logged more than 161,000 hours of service, according to Shoemaker.