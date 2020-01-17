Retzer scores in OT to lead Thunder past Huron

Miles Retzer scored a goal with two minutes remaining in overtime as the Rushmore Thunder varsity team earned a tough 7-6 victory over the Huron All Stars Friday night at Bergman Arena in Huron.

The first period was a high-scoring affair led by the Thunder, as they jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the first four minutes.

Derick Brown Jr. opened the scoring in the 20th second of the opening period on an assist from Kael Delzer.

A couple of minutes later, Delzer scored his first goal of the game on an assist from Seth Stock, before scoring again on assists from Nathan Bender and Duncan Chisolm in the fourth minute.

Huron wouldn’t go away, however, as Walker Schiltz scored in the sixth minute, before Tanner Berquist cut the deficit to 3-2 on another goal less than a minute later.

Schiltz scored his second goal of the matchup to tie the game at 3-all, but Bender found the back of the net in the 18th minute to regain the lead for the Thunder.

After Ethan Ellender extended Rushmore’s advantage to 5-3 on a goal in the second minute of the second period, Schiltz scored again to make it 5-4.