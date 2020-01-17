Retzer scores in OT to lead Thunder past Huron

Miles Retzer scored a goal with two minutes remaining in overtime as the Rushmore Thunder varsity team earned a tough 7-6 victory over the Huron All Stars Friday night at Bergman Arena in Huron.
The first period was a high-scoring affair led by the Thunder, as they jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the first four minutes.
Derick Brown Jr. opened the scoring in the 20th second of the opening period on an assist from Kael Delzer.
A couple of minutes later, Delzer scored his first goal of the game on an assist from Seth Stock, before scoring again on assists from Nathan Bender and Duncan Chisolm in the fourth minute.
Huron wouldn’t go away, however, as Walker Schiltz scored in the sixth minute, before Tanner Berquist cut the deficit to 3-2 on another goal less than a minute later.
Schiltz scored his second goal of the matchup to tie the game at 3-all, but Bender found the back of the net in the 18th minute to regain the lead for the Thunder.
After Ethan Ellender extended Rushmore’s advantage to 5-3 on a goal in the second minute of the second period, Schiltz scored again to make it 5-4.
Bender would score his second goal of the game to extend the lead to two again in the 12th minute.
The All Stars scored a pair of goals in the third to tie the game at 6-all, before Retzer put the game away in OT.
The Thunder (7-1-1-1) will begin a two-game series with the Yankton Bucks tonight at 7:30 p.m.
Boys Basketball
WALL 67, MOORCROFT 53: Kole Gallino scored 20 points to lead the Eagles past Moorcroft in the West River Tournament semifinals on Friday.
Bridger Amiotte chipped in with 12 points for Wall, while Andrew Law finished with nine points and 13 rebounds.
Lane Wood scored 22 points and grabbed 12 rebounds to lead the Wolves.
The Eagles (3-4) will play Faith in today's West River Invitational finals at the Rushmore Plaza Civic Center in Rapid City. Faith defeated Upton, Wyo., 62-40.
RAPID CITY CENTRAL 63, CAMPBELL COUNTY 50: The Cobblers won their sixth straight game with the road win over the Camels Friday night in Gillette, Wyo.
No other results were made available.
Central, 8-3, will be in Sioux Falls next weekend to face O'Gorman and Roosevelt.
Girls Basketball
RAPID CITY CENTRAL 46, CAMPBELL COUNTY, WYO. 43: The Cobblers held off the Camels for their fourth straight win Friday night in Gillette, Wyo.
No other results were made available.
Central, 6-5, will be in Sioux Falls next weekend to face O'Gorman and Roosevelt.
OELRICHS 55, HOT SPRINGS 45: Oelrichs outscored Hot Springs 22-3 in the second quarter on its way to dropping the Bison consolation semifinals of the West River Tournament.
Patricia Carlow led the way for the Tigers with 18 points, Crystal Stands added 16 points and Jada Rouillard finished with 15 points and nine rebounds.
Kylene Baker paced Hot Springs with 14 points and 13 rebounds, while Tyler Warner and Katie Harris had 12 points apiece.
Oelrichs (5-4) and the Bison (0-7) will wrap up the West River Tournament today.
MOORCROFT 59, EDGEMONT 32: Moorcroft continued to roll on the second day of the West River Tournament as it defeated Edgemont on Friday.
Sara Becker and Morgan Petersen paced the Moguls with eight points apiece.
Edgemont (1-9) will play Newell at the Civic Center in Rapid City today at 3:30 p.m.
High School Wrestling
Cobblers go 1-2 in Casper
The Rapid City Central wrestling team closed out the opening day of the Trojan Border Wars tournament in Casper, Wyo., with a pair of losses and a hard fought victory.
The Cobblers kicked off the day with a 43-34 loss to Casper Natrona, before dropping a 56-12 decision to unbeaten Sidney, Mont., a short time later.
Central closed out the opening day on a high note as it defeated Casper Kelly Walsh 39-35.
The Cobblers will close out the tournament today starting at 10 a.m.