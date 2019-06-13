The new owner of the Golden Ticket Cinemas Rushmore 7 Theater was in Rapid City on Wednesday to finalize plans on a multi-million dollar renovation project that will transform the AMC Classic Rushmore 7 into a state-of-the-art venue.
Golden Ticket Cinema President John Bloemeke said contractors would take advantage of the risers in place in the theater in the creation of their new design. Bloemeke said the Rapid City location is the company's fifth and a sixth will be announced soon.
The new theater will be designed with customer convenience and entertainment as a goal.
"This will be the same kind of theater you might see in a city like Denver or Houston," Bloemeke said. He said major improvements will include power-reclining seats, as well as the ability to order food from your seat.
Bloemeke's next stop is going to be at a test kitchen in Denver where the food and drink items are being perfected.
Milkshakes, beer and wine will be on the menu alongside pizza, hamburgers and wings. He said movie staples like popcorn, sodas and candy also will be available.
The company plans to begin the project on July 1 with the goal of a Nov. 1 opening day.
"The best thing about our theaters is the reserved seating," Bloemeke said. "You reserve a seat online so there is no need to come hours early and wait in line for tickets. Of course, once they get inside, people love the seating and the experience we deliver."
He also pointed out that the company keeps ticket prices at a competitive level and will have discounts on Tuesday nights that lower the price on tickets and concession items.
"We really want everyone to be able to afford to experience movies like this," Bloemeke said.