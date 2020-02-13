Revenue projections rise by $19 million as state lawmakers prepare budget

PIERRE | South Dakota lawmakers projected Thursday that they will have more money to work with than previously expected as they craft the state budget.

When Gov. Kristi Noem proposed the budget in December, she predicted revenues would be tight as the state recovered from a year of flooding and trade uncertainty. The Legislature's Joint Committee on Appropriations on Thursday approved projections that were more optimistic as revenue rebounded in the last two months. Lawmakers decided they will have roughly $1.74 billion in revenue for the 2021 budget that starts in July, an increase of $19 million from what the Republican governor predicted.

In her State of the State address, Noem asked lawmakers to find “extra flexibility” in the budget to fund inflationary pay increases for teachers, state employees and service providers for the first time in three years. The Bureau of Finance and Management estimates that each percentage-point increase in funding will cost about $16 million.

“The discussion and the math starts today," said Sen. John Wiik, a Republican from Big Stone City.

With the revenue projections in hand, lawmakers can now go to work hammering out the budget. Legislative leaders said that will be a priority for the rest of the session.