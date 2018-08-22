A reward of up to $10,000 is being offered for information related to a Wednesday morning theft of 20 to 30 firearms from The Rooster sporting goods store at 1441 W. Main St. in Rapid City.
The award announcement was made by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, in conjunction with the Rapid City Police Department and the National Shooting Sports Foundation, the trade association for the firearms industry.
The ATF and Rapid City Police are looking for any information that leads to the recovery of the stolen firearms or to the arrest of those involved.
ATF is offering a reward in the amount of up to $5,000, which will be matched by the NSSF for a total reward of up to $10,000. This reward is part of a larger national cooperative initiative between the NSSF and ATF in which NSSF matches ATF’s reward in cases involving the theft of firearms from federally licensed firearms retailers.
Anyone with information about this crime can submit an anonymous tip by texting the letters "RCPD" and relevant information to 847411, or by contacting Det. Michael Shyne at the Rapid City Police Department at (605) 394-4134. Information can also be sent anonymously to ATF via the mobile Reportit app, which is available on Google Play and the Apple App Store, or by visiting www.reportit.com.
ATF is the lead federal law enforcement agency with jurisdiction involving firearms and violent crimes, and regulates the firearm industry.
In 2016, another break-in at The Rooster resulted in the theft of 25 handguns, which was described by police as Rapid City's biggest firearm theft in at least 20 years.