Rewarding success: Douglas students trade test scores for free food

The way to students’ improved test scores may be through their stomachs, as evidenced by a partnership between the Douglas School District and local food trucks.

The Douglas High School parking lot was buzzing Tuesday morning with a lineup of food trucks ready to reward Douglas High School juniors and seniors who improved their state assessment scores. Qualifying students earned cards they could cash in for a free meal and treat at a food truck of their choice.

The South Dakota Math and English-Language Arts, Math and Science Assessments, required by the state and administered once a year to grades 3-8 and 11, provide schools and teachers with resources to help identify strengths and areas for improvement. It’s also the district’s report card for the state and to the public, said Douglas High School Principal Duane Wince.

“We feel like we have great staff here and great students, and we wanted them to be able to show that in this assessment,” he said.

Incentivizing for the assessment wasn’t a new idea, which came several years prior when Wince was assistance principal. Partnering with local food trucks, however, was a first. And according to the 80 students boasting improved scores this year, it worked.

Taylor Clark, a junior at Douglas High School, moved to South Dakota from New Jersey in eighth grade with no idea what the assessment was. Not only did she improve this year, she received the highest score possible.

The food trucks were a welcome reward, she said, but also hopes to see the practice continue as a way to incentivize students moving forward.

“Hopefully next year they can continue doing this for juniors that do improve their scores,” she said.

Clark hopes to pursue pediatric nursing once she leaves Douglas High School.

Junior Dominick Longwolf is also looking to life after high school, seeing the state assessment as an important step towards college.

“And this is a really cool reward for actually doing well,” he said. “I could do badly and nobody would really care. But this is really fun because you get rewarded for doing something good.”

Longwolf said his view of the assessment used to be somewhat simplistic.

“I just thought it was to test where you're at. And then — see where you should be at,” he said.

But now, Longwolf said he sees it as a way to see what he’s learned and what he’s capable of.

“That means that my teachers actually teach me the stuff I need to know,” he said.

Longwolf hopes the knowledge he’s gained at DHS will propel him to a career as a video game engineer and paleontologist.

“I'm very proud of the students,”Wince said. “It's not a big deal to them. We have to let them know that our incentive is for them to be as successful as possible.”

Education is important, said Maple Street BBQ owner John Miller. Miller’s food truck was one of many that showed up Tuesday to show their support for that message, and the students at Douglas.

“What better way to show that than with good food,” he said. “If this had been around when I was in school, I would’ve paid more attention.”

The school district plans to continue the incentive, Wince said.

“I’m proud of our students for stepping up and taking the assessment seriously, and I hope it's an indicator of more success and future assessments," he said.

Contact Laura Heckmann at lheckmann@rapidcityjournal.com

