Rezoning requests routinely approved by Rapid City Council

When city staff recommends that a rezoning request for economic development be approved, the Rapid City Council will likely vote for it.

In the past year, the Community Development department recommended the Planning Commission or city council deny just one rezoning request. In 2021, that number was six, but Community Development Director Vicki Fisher said a high number of rezoning typically happens when property is annexed into city limits.

In February, the city council approved 13 rezoning requests, six for the Rushmore Industrial Complex that will sit on a portion of the 601 acres that were annexed the same night. Four others were for the Shepherd Hills subdivision in east Rapid City.

Since 1998, the Rapid City Council has acted on 1,185 rezoning applications. The council agreed with staff recommendations on all but 15 of those projects. The City Council denied five of them due to community comments and concerns. The other 10 were eventually approved by the council.

“We’re always going to fall on the side of what is supported by the city’s comprehensive plan,” Fisher said. “Our comprehensive plan strongly encourages infill development.”

There are 25 zoning districts, according to the Rapid City Municipal Code. The districts include varying degrees of no use, flood hazard, general agriculture, park forest, low density residential, medium density residential, commercial, and industrial.

During discussions for zoning or rezoning, staff looks at four specific criteria from the municipal code as well as core values within the comprehensive plan. The criteria includes the necessity of an amendment due to substantially changed or changing conditions of the area and districts affected, being consistent with the intent and purposes of the zoning title, making sure there’s no adverse effect on any part of the city, and being consistent with the city’s development plan.

The comprehensive plan core values include a balanced pattern of growth; a vibrant and livable community; a safe, healthy, inclusive and skilled community; efficient transportation and infrastructure systems; economic stability and growth; outstanding recreational and cultural opportunities; and responsive, accessible, and effective governance.

She said the department will work with anyone that seeks to make a rezoning request.

“Our goal is to help them make that dream come true, to offer the process that’s needed…in order to ensure that it meets with the comprehensive plan which then secures staff support,” Fisher said. “Ultimately, even though it’s not in writing, even though it isn’t spelled out in the state, even though it’s not adopted regulations, it’s understanding that this city has grown and will continue to grow because the property owners, the developers are proposing projects to advance the city.”

She said it’s the city’s goal to assist them in whatever way they can to ensure success, which could mean advising them to use a different location, for example. She said staff sit with the applicant in pre-submittal meetings and go over zoning, the comprehensive plan, the location, what works and what doesn’t.

Fisher said the city’s comprehensive plan was last adopted in 2014. She said staff will look at it again in 2023. She said that and the ordinance was created with some flexibility.

“As you know, we’re seeing growth that we haven’t experienced before,” she said. “The dynamics of our city are changing. Some of those that are moving here are from areas that we typically don’t see, and they’re becoming a part of our community, too, so what are those needs? What is it that this new face of Rapid City wants to see?”

— Contact Siandhara Bonnet at siandhara.bonnet@rapidcityjournal.com —

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.