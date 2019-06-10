{{featured_button_text}}
Photo1 (copy)

Uber will soon join Lyft in Rapid City. 

 File photo by Richard Vogel

A second ride-sharing company is coming to Rapid City. 

Uber drivers will soon be seen driving around the city after the city's Finance Department approved a license to Raiser, a San Francisco-based transportation company, to operate Uber services, according to a news release from the city.

Raiser sent in its application and $1,500 fee in May, and it was approved Friday after a review by the the finance and police departments. 

South Dakota was the last state to allow Uber after the company received its state license in April. Lyft, another ride-sharing company, has been in Rapid City since 2017.

