Right to Life group hosts Life Chain 2020

On Sunday, Sept. 13, South Dakota Right to Life, in partnership with the Rapid City Area Right to Life Chapter, hosted a LIFE CHAIN event.

This gathering for the "Sanctity of Human Life" stretched on the east side of Mt. Rushmore Road from Omaha Street south to Cathedral Drive. Nearly 125 participated. The purpose of a LIFE CHAIN is to raise awareness of the value of human life, from conception to natural death, in a solemn, prayerful and positive manner.

The Rapid City Area Right to Life Chapter welcomes all interested pro-life friends to attend their next informational meeting on Monday, Sept. 21, from 6 to 7 p.m. at the Fork Rea’l Café, 324 St. Joseph St. For more information, go to www.rcrighttolife.org.

