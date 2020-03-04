Riot boosting bill headed for Senate

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-525-6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

“For each one of us there are 1,000 standing behind us,” Buffalo Chief said, “and we vote.”

Bruce Ellison, a lawyer from Rapid City, said the legislation was not aimed at protecting people or property.

“This is about making sure this pipeline gets built with as little South Dakota interference as possible,” Ellison said, predicting that small counties would go bankrupt protecting the pipeline.

Candi Brings Plenty, representing the ACLU, said the legislation is an attempt to make sure that what happened at pipeline protests at Standing Rock in North Dakota does not happen in South Dakota.

“This bill is based on what happened in North Dakota,” Brings Plenty said, telling the committee how she was brutalized at the hands of militarized police. “You’re voting for that type of violence to come to South Dakota.”

Sen. Craig Kennedy, D-Yankton, expressed concern with the way the bill was written.

“My fear is if we pass this, we’re right back where we started,” Kennedy said. “I think we lose again.”

At one point Hruska said that the legislation was not proposed in response to the pipeline. Sen. Lance Russell, R-Hot Springs, didn’t agree with that assertion.