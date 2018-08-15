The defunct water park Rippin' Rapids went on the auction block Tuesday morning and prices took a dive.
After showcasing the property and even stopping the auction to do a little arm-twisting, Bradeen Real Estate & Auctions was able to garner a high bid from a local contractor on the big, empty water-less water park inside for just over half-a-million dollars — far less than the bank's appraised value of over $2.5 million.
"I don't think the bank will sell it for that much," said Robert Scull, owner of RCS Construction, who had the winning big of $625,000.
The winner of the reserve auction has the right to negotiate now with Great Western Bank, who owns the commercial property and building west of Rushmore Mall off I-90. The property was built in 2014 by Robert Akers, a real estate developer who is now deceased.
Ron Bradeen, auctioneer, gave a nod to the property's history as he began bidding, calling the former owner, Akers, a "man of vision" who "didn't get a chance to see Rippin' Rapids open." Then, after some description of the property and the title offered, Bradeen opened bidding at $2 million. But he quickly descended.
Only two bidders in the gathered crowd of real estate developers — including Scull — were lured out. After the price sat at $500,000, Bradeen stopped the bidding to try to assuage concerns about the auction's reserve status.
"For whatever reason, saying the bank has the right to reject the bid is like throwing a bucket of cold water on the crowd," Bradeen said, perhaps a nod to the property's former proposed identity. "The bank is very serious about selling it."
After a 10-minute recess to chat with reluctant bidders, the price came up a little.
One sticking point may've been the assessed value. Bradeen said the 7-acre property was assessed by Simpson & Associates at over $2 million within the last year. For even the $217,000 identified as a cost to demolish the water park, bidders could still own prime commercial real estate in a high-traffic area and entertainment corridor for half its land value.
After re-opening bidding, the price only budged a little to the final price.
Through 10 a.m. Wednesday, potential buyers are allowed to bid online at the auctioneer's website for materials in the facility, including concrete tubs, electric boxes and "Splashtacular" water slide components.