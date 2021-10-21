Rising food prices taking bigger bite out of South Dakotans' budgets

By one measure, South Dakotans pay less for at-home food than all other Great Plains states, and South Dakota is ranked 46th lowest in the nation, with the average per-person food cost at $286.23 a month in Sioux Falls. However, South Dakota is also among the lowest in the nation in median gross family income, and the state is one of 17 states that charge sales taxes on food. Consumers pay 4.5% in state sales tax and can also be charged local sales tax on food in South Dakota.

The group Feeding America predicted that one in six children in South Dakota will face food insecurity in 2021, an increase over the prior year. In August 2021, about 34,000 households in South Dakota qualified for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, also known as food stamps. Those households are home to about 35,000 children under 18, according to state data.

The rise in food prices is also affecting senior citizens who live on fixed incomes.

Kathy Ryther, 65, a retiree from Pierre who lives on a fixed income, said she is shocked by the jump in grocery prices this year. Ryther said she has adapted by buying less food in general and skimping on some meals.

“It’s just so ungodly high right now,” Ryther said after shopping at Lynn’s Dakotamart in Pierre on a recent day. “I don’t live in New York, do I?”

Ryther said she has cut back on buying ground beef and pork steaks that are usually a staple of her diet.

Her friend, 62-year-old Deb Buringa of Pierre, said she has noticed higher prices on almost all grocery items since the pandemic hit.

“Canned goods, cereal, I’ve seen it all going up,” said Buringa, a retiree who lives mostly on Social Security. “You can’t afford a roast anymore; you have to almost butcher it yourself.”

The rising food prices in South Dakota are the result of a combination of broader economic conditions, largely driven by the pandemic, said Nathan Sanderson, executive director of the South Dakota Retailers Association, who also served as a financial adviser on agriculture and other issues for former Gov. Dennis Daugaard.

“It’s kind of complicated how we got here, but you don’t have to be a rocket scientist and do anything other than pay attention to see that prices are up,” Sanderson said.

As with many other businesses, breakdowns in the supply chain anchored by the shipping and trucking industries have made it harder and more expensive to get foods and other goods shipped to states like South Dakota, Sanderson said.

The food-distribution and grocery sales industries are also facing the same workforce shortage that is holding many industries back, Sanderson said. An overall level of inflation in America, which could reach 5% this year, more than double the usual rate, has also added to costs of food growers, distributors and sellers, he said.

But the food industry is facing some unique challenges that are leading to higher prices, Sanderson said. Before the pandemic, food stocks around the world were high and products were moving efficiently. But the global slowdown in production during the pandemic has led to a disruption in supply and demand, where demand for food is higher than supplies, which ultimately pushes up prices, he said.

“People still need to eat, and demand for food hasn’t decreased, it’s actually increased during the pandemic as people are making more food at home,” Sanderson said. “The demand has increased at a time the production has slowed down.”

Sanderson, whose group represents numerous grocers across the state, said it is important for consumers to know that just because they are paying more, it doesn’t mean that grocery stores or other businesses are raking in profits.

“At a high level, when consumers are paying more, retail businesses are paying more, too,” he said. “Retail sellers aren’t getting rich by fleecing consumers, because retailers are paying more, and in fact, a lot of businesses like restaurants are making less than they did before the pandemic.”

Jennifer Stensaas, spokeswoman for Feeding South Dakota, said the group that provides free food to needy families closed its food pantries during the pandemic. The group has moved to providing only mobile food pickup sites across the state but increased the frequency of visits allowed by clients.

Stensaas said she has personally witnessed the rise in food prices in South Dakota, and is aware that increasing prices will force some individuals and families to make increasingly difficult choices about how to spend their money.

“You can see that food prices are going up as we start to see everything around us increase, and you think about people having to make these impossible choices of whether to pay their rent or their gas or utility bills or buy food for their families,” Stensaas said.