Rising prices, shortages make ammunition hard to find in the Black Hills

The highest inflation rate in 40 years has rocked consumer spending habits in all segments of the U.S. economy, with prices soaring for essentials, such as food, clothing and groceries, as well as for recreational goods and services.

One segment in particular suffering from price hikes is the firearms industry, which has seen both doubling prices and severe shortages of guns and ammunition for sport hunting and personal protection.

Mike Blote of First Stop Gun, Coin and Pawn in downtown Rapid City, said uncertainty fueled by the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic in March of 2020 first triggered a run on firearms and ammo.

“People were panicking,” Blote said. “They started buying a lot of firearms and a lot of ammo.”

Ongoing civil unrest nationwide in the wake of summer rioting in the Twin Cities, the November election and the Jan. 6 assault on the U.S. Capitol kept firearms dealer shelves barren through the remainder of 2021.

Also compounding the shortfall, Blote said, was the July 2020 bankruptcy and subsequent breakup of arms maker Remington, which had cut production at a time of rocketing demand.

The Remington plant was running only one shift to produce ammunition through the bankruptcy process, which wasn’t resolved until the fall of 2020.

Federal Ammunition bought the Remington plant and has upped production again, Blote said.

Still, hunters preparing for fall, winter and spring seasons were faced with much higher prices — more than double in many cases — or the inability to find specific ammunition, at all.

“During turkey season, it was extremely hard to find turkey ammunition,” said South Dakota Game, Fish & Parks conservation officer Ryan Pearson of Sturgis.

Pearson said finding steel shot for goose and duck hunting or for use public areas requiring non-toxic ammunition was also difficult.

He saw instances where hunters purchased certain calibers of rifles and shotguns that may have been unfamiliar to them, simply because a dealer had compatible ammunition available.

“Those hunters were having a hard time finding what they’re used to and what they like to use,” he said.

Hunters also curtailed pre-season preparations, such as sighting-in a rifle, because of the dearth of ammunition.

“There probably wasn’t near as much target practice in advance of the deer season, and they tried to make each round count,” said Bill Eastman, a retired Butte County game warden now serving as a board member for Black Hills Youth Hunting Adventures.

The firearms industry has suffered the same problems as other industries, including hiring and keeping workers and shortages of raw materials for a second year, “which is the longest I’ve seen it in the 40 years that I’ve been in the business,” said Kristi Hoffman, co-owner with her husband Jeff, of Black Hills Ammunition, which assembles ammunition for sportsmen, law enforcement and the military.

Hoffman concurred on the root cause of many of the shortages.

“People of this country are hunters, (concerned) with self-defense. They’re worried about the state of their country. They’re worried about the government,” she said.

Also exacerbating ammunition supplies was the mere perception of a shortage, similar to the months of difficulties grocery managers had in keeping basic cleaning supplies and even toilet paper on store shelves.

Because gun-owners are stocking up and keeping demand high, most firearm retailers are limiting purchase quantities of ammunition.

“Now when you find it, you’re thinking ahead and making sure that you buy it,” Eastman said.

Eastman said he plans to learn to reload his own ammunition, but that process is also suffering from a shortage of primers, which are inserted in the center of the base of a cartridge and ignite the powder charge of the round when the trigger is pulled.

Most large manufacturers are hoarding primers to use in making their own ammunition, Hoffman said.

Kristi Hoffman said she isn’t sure when inventories will increase and prices stabilize.

“That’s a good question. I don’t really know for sure,” she said.

“We’re hoping that things settle down in this industry by the time 2023 rolls around,” she said. “But there again, that’s just a hope. We have nothing to go off of.”

Blote sees slight improvement in stocks of ammunition, although some rarely-used calibers may not be available in the near-term.

“It’s baby steps,” he said, in reference to stabilizing inventories. “But the prices are not good. There’s been a lot of inflation.”

“As long as nothing else happens. If there is something that causes fear, we’ll have another run, but who can predict that?” Blote said.

