Rising property taxes a concern for local homeowners

Hata said he and his wife spend twice as much on groceries compared to five years ago. He is relying primarily on investment income to cover his expenses until he can collect Social Security, but even then he said he will have to continue to cash out his portfolio to cover living expenses.

Kowalchuk said she tries to live within her means — she does not have cable or any kind of television subscription, her car is paid off, and her son pays her phone bill.

“To me, it’s a big deal to buy a coffee and a bagel. That’s the way it is, because of the expenses,” she said. “When property taxes start going up at $200ish, that’s a lot to a person in my situation.”

Future concerns

As costs continue to rise, homeowners fear the situation will necessitate leaving their homes. Kowalchuk said if nothing changes, she will not be able to afford a single-family dwelling in the area.

Kowalchuk said she is fortunate — her son lives nearby and if it became necessary she could move in with his family. She said it is not ideal for her or them, but she knows others who have no such fallback.