A host of construction projects will render parts of several different streets inaccessible for much of the week ahead.
On Monday, the westbound lane at the intersection of 32nd and West Main streets will close for repairs on a stormwater pipe. That afternoon, the eastbound lane of St. Joseph Street will also close from West to 11th streets to allow utility workers to repair a leaking water main.
Work on the stormwater pipe should wrap up by Thursday, according to a press release, clearing the way for the affected streets to be reopen. Similarly, the water main repair is expected to take only a few days but will require excavation and concrete work that could determine its timetable.
City Spokesperson Darrell Shoemaker said that both projects could result in traffic delays.
A series of lane closures along Omaha Street will begin Monday as well. The South Dakota Department of Transportation announced Friday that accessibility upgrades in keeping with the Americans with Disabilities Act will take place along the street at 11th, 8th, 7th, 5th, 3rd, 1st, Maple and Waterloo streets as well as at Steele and Brennen avenues.
The $1.35 million project will not conclude until May 2020.