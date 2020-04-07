Road reconstruction project comes in $4 million under estimate

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

As county offices prepare to cut 10 percent from their budgets and implement a temporary hiring freeze, the Pennington County Commission received some good financial news Tuesday morning.

The Sheridan Lake Road Reconstruction Project came in about $4.1 million below South Dakota Department of Transportation estimates. The project is funded with federal and state dollars.

The low bid for the project that will begin in May came from Oftedal Construction of Casper, Wyoming. They bid $22,871,427.33 on a project that was expected to cost about $27 million.

The project will obliterate and reconstruct 11.26 miles of Sheridan Lake Road between Highway 385 on the northwest side of Sheridan Lake back toward Rapid City where the project will end at Albertta Street near the Tennis Center of the Black Hills. The project will run from May 2020 to July of 2022. There will be no construction after Nov. 13, 2020, without approval.

Joe Miller from the Pennington County Highway Department said the road would be straighter and safer for drivers and snowplows after the project is complete.

When he was asked if the road would still be a favorite for people who enjoy riding motorcycles in the area, Miller said it would.