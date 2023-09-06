It’s been a busy construction season in Rapid City, and work will continue or begin on a number of projects after Labor Day.

“It’s been a busy spring and summer and it’s going to continue to be busy as we move into the fall months,” said City Engineer Roger Hall. “We are profiling some of the projects to share with the public about the expected impacts on traffic in these high visibility and heavily-trafficked areas.”

Here's a look at several projects taking place around town.

Catron Boulevard Pavement Rehabilitation

Project Cost: $876,000

Start/Finish Dates: Sept. 5 to Oct. 3

Effective Tuesday, Sept 5, Western Construction crews will be working on Catron Boulevard, which includes milling the road, asphalt overlay and ADA ramps at Promise Road and Les Hollers Way intersection. Western Construction plans to mill Catron Boulevard starting at the Sheridan Lake Road interchange on Tuesday, Sept. 5 and anticipates the paving will be completed by Friday, Sept. 22. During the mill and overlay portion of this project, traffic will be restricted to either the two outer lanes or to the center three lanes. Once paving operations are complete, there will be a short traffic restriction in the Promise Road/Les Hollers Way Intersection of Catron Blvd to allow for concrete and electrical work. The overall completion date of the project is Oct. 3.

Saint Joseph Street Valve Repair Project

Project Cost: $759,000

Start/Finish Dates: Sept. 14 to Nov. 30

J. V. Bailey Co. Inc. crews will be completing concrete and road repair work on Saint Joseph Street from West Boulevard to Third Street. The two northern eastbound lanes and parking spaces will be initially closed on Saint Joseph Street Lane to accommodate the water valve and road repair work being completed. Once all work is completed on the northern two lanes of Saint Joseph street, traffic control will be switched to close the southern lane and parking spaced to finish the repair work required.

This construction project will be completed in phases, with three blocks closed at a time, and lane traffic will be adjusted as needed. Construction on the concrete panels and curb and gutter will begin at West Boulevard, and continue through to Seventh Street for the first phase of roadwork. All work on Saint Joseph Street is anticipated to be completed by Nov. 30.

Sheridan Lake Road Reconstruction Project

Mainline Contracting will continue work on water main relocation and begin storm sewer installation late next week and continuing through the end of the following week of Sept. 15. Water main relocations will continue this week at various areas throughout the project on the east side of Sheridan Lake Road. No lane closures are anticipated for the next two weeks.

The sidewalk on the east side of Sheridan Lake Road from Catron Boulevard to the northernmost Summerset Drive remains closed. The temporary pedestrian path will continue to be maintained to the existing crossing of Sheridan Lake Road to Corral Drive. The sidewalk north of Corral Drive will remain open until such time the work progresses to this area.

Motorists are advised to allow additional time to travel through the work zones. The speed limit has been reduced to 25 m.p.h. Drivers should be alert for sudden changes in traffic, including slowing and merging vehicles, changing work zone location, and construction workers and equipment adjacent to the driving lanes.

Additional information and ongoing project updates are available on the project website at sheridanlakeroad.com. For more information about the project please call Avid4 Engineering at 605-343-3311 or email info@avid4eng.com.

12th Street Reconstruction Project

Project Cost: $1,529,000

Anticipated Start Date: Sept. 5

Underground Construction will be reconstructing 12th Street from Fulton Street to Saint James Street. Construction will consist of installing water main, sanitary sewer lines and storm sewer along 12th Street. Work will also include replacing curb and gutter and asphalt pavement along the boulevard. The project will begin with Clark Street closed off for thru traffic west of the 12th Street intersection for storm inlets and reinforced concrete pipe installation. Once complete, traffic control and closures will be adjusted to restrict traffic on 12th Street from Clark Street to Saint James Street. The anticipated date of completion for this project is Dec. 1.

143rd and Country Road Trunk Sewer Extension Project

Project Cost: $8,963,000

Start/Finish Dates: Late Fall 2023 to May 30, 2025

Mainline Contracting will be upgrading the sanitary sewer main from the Country Road lift station down to the intersection of 143rd Avenue and Seger Drive. Work will additionally consist of storm sewer and drainage improvements, as well as reconstruction and repairs of the asphalt pavement. This project is expected to begin in late fall with full lane closures along 143rd Avenue and Country Road. The anticipated date of completion for this project is May 30, 2025.

Multiple Infrastructure Projects

Project Cost: $300,000

Start/Finish Dates: Vary by site (Aug. 28 to Sept. 29)

Tru-Form Construction will be removing and replacing concrete surfacing, asphalt surfacing, and storm sewer from various locations throughout the city. This project consists of five sites, with the timing of construction occurring between the dates of Aug. 28 to Oct. 20. Traffic restrictions will take place on Fairmont Boulevard. Wisconsin Avenue will be closed to through traffic between Fairmont Boulevard and Oakland Street.

Information on these and other projects are available on the City’s website, rcgov.org.