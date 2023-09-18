Starting Monday, Sept. 18, crews will begin a concrete repair project on U.S. Highway 16. The project will begin directly west of the Keystone Wye Bridge and continue west for approximately one-half mile.

Traffic will be reduced to one lane and guided through the project with temporary stoplights. Minimal delays can be expected while traveling through the work area during daytime hours. Motorists are advised to travel 45 miles per hour during daylight hours or the posted speed limit if it is less.

The contractor will be working weekdays only for the duration of the project.

The prime contractor on the $243,000 project is Forby Contracting, Inc. of Hinckley, Minnesota. The project is scheduled for completion on Friday, Nov. 17.