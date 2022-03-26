Robotics team heading to championship

Gretchen Noble heard judges drop hints as they began to announce the winner of the award that would book her team a trip to compete in the annual robotics championship.

“I really wanted to win the Chairman’s Award again, as a senior, because we put in so much effort in this essay and presentation, talking about your team that you’re so passionate about,” the team leader and senior at Stevens High School said. “When they started saying things (it was) like, ‘Oh, we wrote about that. That’s our team.’ That moment of like, ‘Oh my god, we did this.’”

Noble and Rapid Acceleration Team 4593 received the Chairman’s Award for the For Inspiration and Recognition of Science and Technology, or FIRST, Robotics Competition for the second year in a row March 5 at the Northern Lights Regional Robotics competition in Duluth. The team qualified for the international event for its fourth year in a row. The contest will be April 20-23 in Houston. The team needs to raise about $26,000 to travel and attend.

Each year teams have a “game” set by FIRST that requires teams to build a robot to complete the tasks. Teams are made up of high school-aged kids. Rapid City’s team includes students from Rapid City Area Schools and a student from Sturgis.

This year’s task required robots to pick up “cargo,” or oversized tennis balls and toss them into different level containers and to climb ascending monkey bars.

Noble said the team went through about 133 different designs for the robot until the competition in Duluth and even completely redesigned the robot, which eventually took on the name Merlin, before their recent competition in Denver.

The Chairman’s Award is the most prestigious award in the FIRST competition that honors the team that best represents a model for others to emulate, and best embodies the contest’s mission, which is to transform the culture to inspire greater levels of respect and honor for science and technology, and encourage youth to become leaders in the field.

The award consists of a 10,000 character essay the students have to write and a 500 character executive summary, and a presentation to be given in front of judges at competition. Noble said after the team was announced as the winners, other teams came up to them asking for help with their own applications.

“That’s another amazing feeling,” Noble said.

She said one of the philosophies of FIRST is “coopertition,” or competing while cooperating with each other. She said that happens during the contest, too, like when members of the Rapid City area team helped repair a robot at the Duluth contest. Even the robots’ development code must be published by each team.

Cash Bilton, programming team captain and junior at Stevens High School, said the programming team wrote hundreds, maybe thousands, of lines of code for the robot to run with human-controlled systems, motors and everything else.

“We have a saying on the programming team, it’s what takes the robot from a doorstop to a robot,” he said.

Bilton said this year the team used C++ for about 99% of the robot and some Python. He said as the season has progressed, he and other juniors and seniors on the team have tried to teach younger members about each component of building and designing the robot. He said the biggest challenge they’ve had to face this year is the graduation of knowledge from year to year as students graduate from school.

Kiley Plooster, one of the mentors for the team, said students are able to learn a handful of real-life, applicable skills during their time with Rapid Acceleration. She said they learn about programming and design, but they also learn about leadership, communication, public speaking skills and problem solving.

Plooster said the group really tries to work in the community, including doing STEM nights at schools and having tables at Summer Nights.

Noble said it’s even helped her plan her future as far as going to college and what her major will be. She said it’s sad that South Dakota doesn’t have more programs or more involvement, and that’s what they’re hoping to change.

