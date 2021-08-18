Rock-scaling project being done on Highway 14A

Drivers on State Highway 14A can expect about four more weeks to complete a project that removes loose rocks from the slopes.

Mike Carlson, an engineer for the state Department of Transportation, said that rock scaling is a common practice in mountainous areas.

“Sometimes they bleed rocks because of weathering,” he said. “What we’re doing right now is controlling that.”

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Carlson said the department did some rock scaling about two years ago in the same area.

“We try to do what we can to prevent it from happening in a time we don’t want it happening — in the middle of the night someone hit it or something like that,” he said referring to traffic on the busy highway.

Carlson said these are the final weeks for the rock scaling and finishing painting lines on the asphalt, which will complete the resurfacing portion of the project. He said the new rumble strips and striping will take another three or four days of work.

— Contact Siandhara Bonnet at siandhara.bonnet@rapidcityjournal.com —

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.