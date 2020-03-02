’Rockers, Jackets to play for third time; Mines, BH women open playoffs on road

Since the start of February Mines lingered near the cutoff line to make the eight-team field in the 16-team RMAC. That pushed the Hardrockers to treat every game like it was the playoffs.

“Honestly, that’s how we approached it through the last 10 games of the conference season, so we’ve been playing with that mentality already,” Glenn said. “Our guys have done a great job. Enjoy the moment of the game.”

Glenn’s ball club responded and Mines won six straight games and seven of its last nine contests to solidify its top-eight standing in league play.

The Yellow Jackets, on the other hand, know they dodged a bullet when they played the Hardrockers on Friday. Now, the stakes are even higher; lose and your season is over.

“We talk about the three phases – preseason, conference and postseason,” said Ryan Thompson, who is in his second year as the Yellow Jackets head coach. “A loss can be the end of your season, so now it’s important to play without fear and play with intensity.”

There are no secrets between the two rivals. The ingredients are there for another special meeting. The pressure of the playoffs add a little extra spice to the mixture.