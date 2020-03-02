’Rockers, Jackets to play for third time; Mines, BH women open playoffs on road

South Dakota Mines won’t have to wait long to get another crack at Black Hills State when the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference men’s basketball playoffs begin today.
The Hardrockers, coming off a stinging 59-58 loss to the Yellow Jackets on Friday at the King Center, get another shot at Black Hills State when the two rivals take the court at 7:30 p.m. tonight at the Young Center in Spearfish.
The Yellow Jackets (20-8, 17-5 RMAC) enter the men’s playoffs seeded second, a spot behind RMAC co-champion Dixie State.
Mines (16-12, 13-9) saw its hopes of hosting a first-round game as the fourth seed evaporate Friday when BH freshman Joel Scott was fouled as he hit a 3-pointer and hit the ensuing free throw to complete the four-point play with one second on the clock. Instead, the Hardrockers head to Spearfish as the seventh seed.
Coming off a heartbreaking loss, it could be easy for Mines to go into this first-round game with a chip on its shoulder. That’s not the case, Hardrocker coach Eric Glenn said, whose team made the RMAC playoffs for the first time.
“We’re a very resilient group. It’s not our first letdown, and our guys know how to turn the page,” Glenn said after practice Monday. “For us, it’s that we’re focusing on the process of what we do to get ready.”
Since the start of February Mines lingered near the cutoff line to make the eight-team field in the 16-team RMAC. That pushed the Hardrockers to treat every game like it was the playoffs.
“Honestly, that’s how we approached it through the last 10 games of the conference season, so we’ve been playing with that mentality already,” Glenn said. “Our guys have done a great job. Enjoy the moment of the game.”
Glenn’s ball club responded and Mines won six straight games and seven of its last nine contests to solidify its top-eight standing in league play.
The Yellow Jackets, on the other hand, know they dodged a bullet when they played the Hardrockers on Friday. Now, the stakes are even higher; lose and your season is over.
“We talk about the three phases – preseason, conference and postseason,” said Ryan Thompson, who is in his second year as the Yellow Jackets head coach. “A loss can be the end of your season, so now it’s important to play without fear and play with intensity.”
There are no secrets between the two rivals. The ingredients are there for another special meeting. The pressure of the playoffs add a little extra spice to the mixture.
“At this point in the year, everybody knows plenty about each other. We prepare as much as anybody in the league and so does Mines,” Thompson said. “You can throw in a couple wrinkles here and there. It’s going to be our best against their best and see who can make a few more plays.”
Defensively, Black Hills State scores 75.2 points per game and allows 70.0, the fourth lowest in the RMAC. Its offense has the second-highest shooting percentage in the conference at 49.5%.
You have free articles remaining.
Scott shoots at a 60.6% clip and averages 17.4 points per game. Guard Trey Whitley averages 14.7 points a game, and point guard Tyler Oliver scores 13.1 points each outing, pulls down 6.9 boards a game and adds 4.3 assists.
As a team, Mines averages 75.7 points on offense while the defense allows opponents just 68.3.
Point guard Allec Williams leads the Hardrockers with a scoring average of 16.6. Forward Mitchell Sueker and center Logan Elers average 14.6 and 11.3 points, respectively. Sueker, Elers and Damani Hayes are all hauling in just over five rebounds per game.
RMAC Women’s Playoffs
South Dakota Mines and Black Hills State both take to the road for their first-round games in the RMAC playoffs. The Yellow Jackets tip off against Colorado Mines in Golden, Colo., at 5:30 p.m. The Lady Hardrockers play at Westminster in Salt Lake City, starting at 7 p.m.
Black Hills State (17-10, 14-8 RMAC) heads into its playoff game against the Orediggers (18-9, 15-7) on a high note after coming back to beat South Dakota Mines by a score of 60-58 on Friday at the King Center.
The fifth-seeded Yellow Jackets and Orediggers split their two regular season meetings. Colorado Mines took the first game 64-53 on Jan. 18. Black Hills took to the road a month later and earned a season split with its 55-48 win on Feb. 21 at Golden.
Racquel Wientjes and Morgan Ham lead the Yellow Jackets in scoring. Wientjes averages 16.8 points per game and Ham follows at 14.7 points. Wientjes averages a team-best 5.4 rebounds a game and leads the team in assists with 55.
The Orediggers lean heavily on the scoring of Denali Pinto, who scores 20.2 points per game, and Courtney Stanton, who averages 11.1.
The Lady Hardrockers (15-11, 13-9 RMAC), who are seeded sixth in the playoffs, look to regain some of the magic that lead them to winning 10 of 11 games before falling to Black Hills State in the final game of the regular season.
Mines and third-seeded Westminster (22-6, 17-5) played only once this year. The Griffins won that meeting 70-57 way back on Dec. 7.
Westminster scores 66.4 points per game and allows 57.9.
The Griffins has three players who average scoring in double figures – Hunter Krebs, 15.7 points per game; Mariah Martin, 15.6; and Sarah McGinley, 13.1. Kaitlin Toluono grabs a team best 8.4 rebounds per game.
Ryan Weiss is Mines’ leading scorer, averaging 17.2 points per game. She has made 96 of 199 3-point attempts, a remarkable 48.2% rate. Anna Haugen follows and 10.8 points and a team-best 9.9 rebounds. Sami Steffeck scores 10.0 points.
The Lady Hardrockers average 68.0 points per game and allow 59.4 to opponents.