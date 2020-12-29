Rodeo fans have a chance to 'Buck 2020' Thursday

The rodeo world is ready to roundup 2020 and put it out to pasture, but not before holding one more competition Thursday at the James Kjerstad Event Center in Rapid City.
After just a couple of weeks of planning, rodeo promoter Rorey Lemmel will present "Buck 2020," featuring high-level competition in bareback riding, steer wrestling, saddle bronc riding and bull riding to help ring in the new year.
Doors at the event center open at 5 p.m. Thursday, with the rodeo kicking off at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $20 for adults. Children 12 and under are admitted at no cost.
Following the rodeo events, country rock band 32 Below will perform in concert to celebrate the end of 2020 and the beginning of 2021.
Lemmel said the idea to hold "Buck 2020," came after having conversations with rodeo competitors who normally spend the new year at events like the "Buck and Ball" in Gillette, Wyoming or the Chase Hawks Rodeo in Billings, Montana. Those events were canceled because of COVID-19 restrictions in Wyoming and Montana.
That's when the idea came to put on a new event at the Central States Fairgrounds in Rapid City.
"It all got started when we had a practice session when they were bucking young livestock the other day at the (Kjerstand) Event Center and all of the cowboys who were there were bummed out because they didn't have any place to go," Lemmel said. "So, because of the restrictions in Wyoming and Montana, at the last minute we decided to throw something together because South Dakota is governed a bit differently."
After just promoting the successful PRORODEO Tour Finale in September, Lemmel said he knew Rapid City and the staff at the Central States Fair could professionally handle another spur-of-the-moment event. Lemmel got on the phone with Central States Fair General Manager Ron Jeffries to pitch the idea.
"In just a matter of 10 to 12 days of trying to put it together, 'Buck 2020' came to be a reality," Lemmel said. "They are used to putting things on and are well trained to do it."
Jeffries said his staff at the Central States Fair was happy to work with Lemmel and his staff.
"Rorey is one of the most skilled rodeo promoters in the business and so for him to come back in a put on a New Year's Eve event rodeo, there is no better rodeo producer in the country than Rorey Lemmel," Jeffries said. "We want to give these cowboys something to celebrate on New Year's Eve, and for Rapid City to once again do it — we're just super excited to be a part of it."
After the doors open at 5 p.m. Thursday, rodeo fans will have an opportunity to participate in a traditional calcutta at 6 p.m. to increase the odds of bringing in a successful, and hopefully lucky, 2021.
Lemmon said 10 bareback riders from as far away as Louisiana and Idaho will compete, along with 15 bulldoggers in steer wrestling. Fifteen saddle bronc riders, all from South Dakota, will join in the competition, and 10 bull riders will finish out the rodeo before a performance by 32 below turns the arena into a New Year's Eve party.
"Everything is a bit different for 2020, but we have a good event with 32 Below taking us into midnight and beyond to ring in the new year," Lemmel said. "And hopefully, as we 'Buck 2020,' things will be a bit better in 2021."
Tickets to "Buck 2020" are available online at centralstatesfair.com, or may be purchased at the James Kjerstad Event Center box office when doors open Thursday. All tickets are general admission.
