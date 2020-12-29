Rodeo fans have a chance to 'Buck 2020' Thursday

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

After just promoting the successful PRORODEO Tour Finale in September, Lemmel said he knew Rapid City and the staff at the Central States Fair could professionally handle another spur-of-the-moment event. Lemmel got on the phone with Central States Fair General Manager Ron Jeffries to pitch the idea.

"In just a matter of 10 to 12 days of trying to put it together, 'Buck 2020' came to be a reality," Lemmel said. "They are used to putting things on and are well trained to do it."

Jeffries said his staff at the Central States Fair was happy to work with Lemmel and his staff.

"Rorey is one of the most skilled rodeo promoters in the business and so for him to come back in a put on a New Year's Eve event rodeo, there is no better rodeo producer in the country than Rorey Lemmel," Jeffries said. "We want to give these cowboys something to celebrate on New Year's Eve, and for Rapid City to once again do it — we're just super excited to be a part of it."

After the doors open at 5 p.m. Thursday, rodeo fans will have an opportunity to participate in a traditional calcutta at 6 p.m. to increase the odds of bringing in a successful, and hopefully lucky, 2021.