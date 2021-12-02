Rodeo Rapid City named PRCA Large Indoor Rodeo of the Year

For the second year in a row, Rodeo Rapid City has been named the PRCA Large Indoor Rodeo of the Year, the organization announced Wednesday.

Rodeo Rapid City is produced by Sutton Rodeo of Onida and held annually at The Monument in conjunction with the Black Hills Stock Show.

“We are honored to win this award and thank everyone who had a hand in helping us do it,” said Steve Sutton of Rodeo Rapid City. “The personnel, our labor crew, the great contestants and stock and the staff of The Monument all work together to make this the best rodeo in the world. This event means so much to our entire family and we feel blessed to do what we love. We also want congratulate Belle Fourche for chalking up another win as Medium Rodeo of the Year and the Burke Stampede for their recognition in the Hesston Sowing Good Deeds category. It was another big year for South Dakota.”

Rodeo Rapid City has won the award three times previously, most recently in 2020 along with 2002 and 2003 and has been nominated for Large Indoor Rodeo of the Year 20 times. Contract personnel, committees and the top 100 in each PRCA rodeo event placed their votes at the end of October. The 2021 Rodeo Rapid City included $80,000 in prize money along with nearly 600 contestants.

The Monument's Executive Director Craig Baltzer said Rodeo Rapid City is a signature event for the center and congratulated Sutton Rodeo on the award.

“We have worked many years with Rodeo Rapid City and the Sutton family and we couldn’t be more proud to have them in our facility,” Baltzer said. “I can’t wait to see what the 2022 rodeo brings as they move over to Summit Arena.”

Sutton Rodeo is a sixth generation rodeo company, founded in 1926, best known for award winning PRCA events including Top Large Indoor Rodeo of the Year, Bucking Stock of the Year and NFR and Hall of Fame Stock Contractors James Sutton, Sr. and James Sutton, Jr.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0