Rodeo royalty crowned to kick off Days of '76 rodeo in Deadwood

After Ray received her crown and roses, she walked back toward her horse for her first official ride as princess. Before she mounted, though, she hugged her mother, the two tearing up for a moment before walking away and wiping their faces.

“I said you did it,” Gutknecht said through tears. “I told her, ‘You did it. I love you, you’re amazing.’ So much heartache, so much hard work just went into this that everything that it takes to do the best you can do.”

Laura Munger of Brookings and Nautica Hagg of Rapid City also walked away Tuesday as the queen and junior miss of the Days of ‘76, respectively.

Munger said this is a knowledge and horsemanship intense competition. She said she started studying in June, looking at the PRCA regulations and Deadwood history, along with equine science.

“I was practicing a lot for the horsemanship portion,” she said. “I think I was on six different horses a week practicing.”

She said Travis Rogers let her borrow his horse for the contest. She said the first time she got on the horse was Sunday.

Munger said the best thing is experience and knowing how to read a horse, along with practice.