Rodeo royalty crowned to kick off Days of '76 rodeo in Deadwood

Myla Ray was overwhelmed with emotion Tuesday when her name was called to announce the Days of ‘76 Princess.
After two other years of competing for the title and trying her best in her final eligible year, her hard work came to fruition.
“I’ve always looked up to all the older queens,” Ray said. “My favorite thing about Days of ‘76 is it’s so historic, it’s such an amazing rodeo and it’s very fun.”
She said during her time competing and honing her skills, she learned to be a better writer, public speaker and to come out of her shell, which was a little difficult as a self-described introvert.
Ray said she’s made life-long friends during her journey through competitions.
Her advice to younger girls who hope to compete for the title of princess, junior miss or queen is to not second guess themselves.
“Go with the answer that pops into your head because if you second guess yourself, you’re not going to get the question right,” Ray said.
Ray’s mother, Ryan Gutknecht, said it's difficult to describe how hard her daughter has worked for this.
“She never gave up,” Gutknecht said. “Hours spent on her horse from learning how to spin, how to side-step. This girl has wanted this more than anything in the world. It’s overwhelming emotional.”
After Ray received her crown and roses, she walked back toward her horse for her first official ride as princess. Before she mounted, though, she hugged her mother, the two tearing up for a moment before walking away and wiping their faces.
“I said you did it,” Gutknecht said through tears. “I told her, ‘You did it. I love you, you’re amazing.’ So much heartache, so much hard work just went into this that everything that it takes to do the best you can do.”
Laura Munger of Brookings and Nautica Hagg of Rapid City also walked away Tuesday as the queen and junior miss of the Days of ‘76, respectively.
Munger said this is a knowledge and horsemanship intense competition. She said she started studying in June, looking at the PRCA regulations and Deadwood history, along with equine science.
“I was practicing a lot for the horsemanship portion,” she said. “I think I was on six different horses a week practicing.”
She said Travis Rogers let her borrow his horse for the contest. She said the first time she got on the horse was Sunday.
Munger said the best thing is experience and knowing how to read a horse, along with practice.
Hagg said she grew up showing and training horses and started striving to be a rodeo queen four years ago.
She said she learned a lot about public speaking, interacting with people professionally and developing her work ethic.
“Being around rodeo, it’s really a family type of sport and so it’s really important to have that hard work ethic and motivation,” Hagg said.
She said her goals as junior miss include going to as many different places as she can, including the annual buffalo roundup in Custer State Park and building up a social media platform. She also said she wants to spread awareness of the history of Deadwood and the Days of ‘76.
The first PRCA rodeo performance for the annual celebration will be 7 p.m. Wednesday.
The rest of the schedule is as follows:
Thursday, July 23
Tri-State Livestock News Day
8 a.m.: Timed events rodeo slack followed by WPRA barrel racing slack
7 p.m.: PRCA rodeo
Friday, July 24
1:30 p.m.: Parade down Main Street
7 p.m.: PRCA rodeo, tough enough to wear pink day
Saturday, July 25
10 a.m.: Parade down Main Street
1:30 p.m.: PRCA rodeo day performance
7 p.m.: Final PRCA rodeo performance
