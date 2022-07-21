Rollover crash sends 2 people to hospital

A two-vehicle crash sent two people to the hospital and left one car on its top at the intersection of west Main Street and Mountain View Road Thursday afternoon.

Brendyn Medina, spokesperson with the Rapid City Police Department, said a Subaru Outback was headed east on Main Street and attempted a left turn to head north on Mountain View Road. The vehicle was struck in the intersection by a Chevrolet Classic heading west on Main Street just before 1 p.m.

Medina said two occupants of the Subaru Outback were transported to the hospital. There was one occupant of the westbound Chevrolet who was not transported to the hospital.

He said there is no indication of drugs or alcohol and the crash is under investigation by the RCPD Critical Accident Reconstruction Team.