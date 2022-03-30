Ron Weifenbach announces run for Rapid City mayor

Ward 1 Council member Ron Weifenbach announced his intention to run for Rapid City mayor in 2023.

Weifenbach made the announcement Tuesday night following the official list of council candidates for the open ward seats. Weifenbach's seat will be filled with Jesse Ham, who was the only candidate for Ward 1.

"It's been a decision long in the making," he said Wednesday. "Because of my leadership that I've had in the past, watching how the city and council transact business, I felt that I'd be the person that could actually bring this together."

Weifenbach said the city is at a tipping point right now with the growth it's experiencing that will require a lot of planning for the future.

He said he plans to focus on bringing everyone in the city together, from the council and mayor to city departments and the community at large.

"We need to bring those together and actually make something happen," Weifenbach said. "When we talk about it, it seems like we always want to talk about these separate entities and they're not, they're always the same taxpayer taking the burden on on all of them. If we can synergize a lot of these opportunities, we can really, really become better at what we do."

He said the city needs to get back to the basics of infrastructure projects before taking its next step to look at growth.

Weifenbach was elected to the Ward 1 City Council seat in November 2020 to replace Lisa Modrick, who was removed from office by an 8-2 vote of the city council in March.

He previously served Ward 1 as a council member from 2007 to 2011. He lost a four-way mayoral race in 2011 that resulted in a run-off between incumbent Mayor Alan Hanks and council member Sam Kooiker.

Weifenbach said when he ran for mayor before, he wasn't prepared, but now he is. He said he's been working toward it for a long time and has the financial backing he didn't before.

"I've learned a lot of things throughout the council period of time," Weifenbach said. "I've learned a lot of things from the different mayors and things like that. I've done the research, I'm prepared."

He said he will continue to be engaged for the duration of the time he's on the council.

Ham will be sworn in at the July 5 council meeting.

— Contact Siandhara Bonnet at siandhara.bonnet@rapidcityjournal.com —

