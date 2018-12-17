Roosevelt Park’s playground is getting a makeover for the new year.
The playground area at Roosevelt Park is closed for a few months for renovation. Crews began removing most existing play equipment on Dec. 17, except for the swings. The play area’s surface will be removed and replaced.
Crews are taking out aging equipment, according to Darrell Shoemaker, communications coordinator for the city of Rapid City. Specifically, a standalone piece with stairs and a slide is being eliminated. The current playground equipment was installed in June 1997 and has undergone maintenance, but the playground has not had a major renovation since then, Shoemaker said.
Shoemaker said the city has not yet decided what new playground equipment will be installed, but the city wants to modernize and upgrade the equipment while keeping costs minimal.
“We’re still looking at some different options. We’re looking at maybe putting in some freestanding pieces in the playground, as well as a whole new (play area) surface,” Shoemaker said.
New playground equipment and surfacing will be installed during the winter and spring in 2019. The city hopes the playground work will be completed by May 1, depending on weather conditions.