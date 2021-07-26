 Skip to main content
Roosevelt Swim Center indoor pool to close Sunday
Roosevelt Swim Center indoor pool to close Sunday

Roosevelt Swim Center

A swim team practices at Roosevelt Swim Center in April. The Swim Center's indoor pool will close Aug. 1 - Sept. 12 for renovations.

 Grace Pritchett Journal staff

The Roosevelt Swim Center's indoor pool will close for six weeks for repairs to the leisure pool.

The center typically closes for two weeks around Labor Day for annual operational cleaning and maintenance. Due to the shutdown during the pandemic, other repairs are necessary.

City recreation division manager Doug Lowe said in a press release that the pool was drained in April due to the shutdown and the diamond brite floor in the leisure pool deteriorated.

Crews will do a total demolition of the flooring and then reapply the coating.

"The reapplication and curing process will take at least four weeks," he said. "We had scheduled this work for the future but the deterioration worsened with the pool drained and continued to worsen once it was refilled.  It is to the point we cannot wait any longer."

Other renovations include resurfacing the racquetball courts' hardwood floors and the multipurpose room. Indoor facility exercise classes will be suspended during the repairs.

The 50-meter outdoor pool will remain open 8 a.m. - 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 1-8 p.m. Sunday. Pass holders will have their facility use passes extended by four weeks.

The indoor pool will be closed Aug. 1 - Sept. 12.

— Contact Siandhara Bonnet at siandhara.bonnet@rapidcityjournal.com

