Roosevelt Swim Center lap pool to close next week

The Roosevelt Swim Center lap pool could be closed for about two weeks due to repairs.

The pool will close Nov. 14, although the leisure pool will stay open. The center's hours of operations will not change.

According to a press release, the lap pool repairs are not related to the repairs made to the leisure pool in August. The swim center was closed for about six weeks in August and September for an annual cleaning and maintenance. The city also repaired the leisure pool's floor.

The city also renovated the hardwood floors on the racquetball court and IN the multipurpose room.

The lap pool repairs are being made due to issues with the caulking in recent weeks. Recreation Division Manager Doug Lowe said the city puts caulk in the joints of the lap pool and on the side walls about every four years for maintenance.

He said the city has used the same product the past few times and hasn't had any issues, but the material is starting to peel away from the wall.

"We've had to now close down because we're going to be putting in different product," he said. "It's nothing too big, it's just enough to where we need to get in there and do it because it's coming off in the water. ... We don't want any mechanical issues or water to get in the cracks and create issues with the foundation."

Some swim center classes will be impacted, and programs and participants have been notified of the closure. Other facility uses will not be impacted by the temporary closure.

The public will receive notice when repairs are completed and if the pool opens earlier than expected.

— Contact Siandhara Bonnet at siandhara.bonnet@rapidcityjournal.com —

