Roosevelt Swim Center to reopen Friday

Parks and Recreation officials indicate the Roosevelt Swim Center lap pool will be ready in time for public use for the Thanksgiving holiday weekend beginning Friday.

The lap pool was closed November 14 so crews could replace defective caulking. Officials anticipated the work would take two weeks and they expected to open the lap pool to the public on November 29 with hopes of opening earlier for the holiday weekend. Officials also needed to make repairs this month before the swim center hosted swim events in December.

The swim center hours this Friday to Sunday:

Friday: Facility will open at 5:30 a.m. with both the leisure and lap pools in operation. Public open swim is 1-8:45 p.m.

Saturday: Regular schedule for both pools beginning at 8 a.m. with public open swim 1-7:45 p.m.

Sunday: Public open swim 1-5 p.m. with family swim scheduled from 5:15-7:45 p.m.

