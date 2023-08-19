Rapid City Recreation officials are reminding the public the Roosevelt Swim Center’s indoor facility will be closed beginning this Sunday for annual maintenance.

The indoor facility will be closed to the public at the end of the business day Saturday and the closure continues through the Labor Day holiday. The facility is scheduled to reopen Tuesday, Sept. 5. The closure includes the Swim Center’s indoor pools, rooms and use areas. There will be no scheduled exercise classes during the closure period of August 20 to September 4.

The Roosevelt Swim Center’s 50-meter outdoor pool will remain open through Labor Day for public use. The public can access the pool via the outside gate. The outdoor FITLOT exercise area between the Swim Center and Ice Arena will also be open for public access with classes continuing as scheduled.

The public is also reminded the final day of the summer season at the city’s outdoor pools at Horace Mann, Parkview and Jimmy Hilton at Sioux Park will be Saturday. The annual Wags and Waves fundraiser for the Humane Society of the Black Hills is scheduled for 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday at the Hilton pool.