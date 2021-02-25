Roosevelt Swim Center's lap pool to close Friday for repairs

Officials with Rapid City's Parks and Recreation Department have announced the lap pool at Roosevelt Swim Center will temporarily close Friday for repairs.

The pool will be closed from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday, but a news release from the city said the repairs may be completed prior to 4 p.m., allowing the pool to open earlier than anticipated. Officials advise lap pool users to call 605-394-5223 for status of afternoon availability.