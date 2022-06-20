 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Roosevelt Swim Center's outdoor pool closed Friday to Sunday

 Grace Pritchett, Journal staff

The Roosevelt Swim Center’s 50-meter outdoor pool will be closed to the public Friday through Sunday as the facility serves as the venue for the annual Jim Scull Mt. Rushmore Swim Classic hosted by the Rapid City Racers.

The swim meet will use the 50-meter outdoor pool for competition and participants will be utilizing the indoor locker rooms as well as three to four lanes of the 25-yard pool for warm up/cool down lanes.

City Recreation officials encourage the public to utilize the Swim Center’s leisure pool and specific areas of the 25-yard indoor pool for morning lap swim. The facility’s parking lot will also be busier than normal with food trucks on site and considerable traffic. The public is also encouraged to use the Horace Mann, Jimmy Hilton at Sioux Park and Parkview pools for open swim activities.

The Jim Scull Mt. Rushmore Classic will feature competitions in the 11 and over, 12 and under, and 13 and over age categories and featuring freestyle, individual medley, butterfly and backstroke events.

For more information, contact the Swim Center at 605-394-5223.

