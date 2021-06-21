Roosevelt Swim Center's outdoor pool to close this weekend

The Roosevelt Swim Center’s outdoor 50-meter pool will be closed to the public Friday through Sunday as the facility serves as the venue for the Jim Scull Mt. Rushmore Swim Classic.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

City recreation officials said the public can utilize the Swim Center’s 25-meter indoor pool for morning lap swim and use the Horace Mann, Jimmy Hilton at Sioux Park and Parkview pools for open swim activities. The city’s outdoor pools are open daily from noon to 6 p.m.

The Jim Scull Mt. Rushmore Classic is hosted by the Rapid City Racers Swim Team with competitions in the 12 and under, and 13 and over age categories and featuring freestyle, individual medley, butterfly and backstroke events.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 1 Sad 0 Angry 0