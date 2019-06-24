The Mount Roosevelt Friendship Tower near Deadwood is turning 100 years old, and the public is invited to celebrate at a July 6 re-dedication ceremony, according to a news release.
The famous Deadwood sheriff, Seth Bullock, built the tower in 1919 in honor of President Theodore Roosevelt.
The July 6 celebration will begin at 10 a.m. and will emulate the original dedication from 100 years ago on July 4, 1919, with remarks from dignitaries, special music and other ceremonial activities. The public is encouraged to bring chairs, because seating will not be provided.
Free public transport will be provided via trolleys from the Deadwood Visitor Center to Mount Roosevelt between 8 and 9 a.m., because there is limited parking at the tower trailhead. There is a half-mile hike up a moderately sloped trail from the trailhead to the tower. For those needing special assistance or with disabilities, transportation will be provided from the trailhead to the tower.
