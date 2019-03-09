“I was raised in the #Midwest where we never raise our voices at anyone except the people we love most.”
— Dorothy Rosby on Twitter
Dorothy Rosby has kept readers chuckling for two decades with her wry, relatable observations about the endless quirks of modern life.
The Rapid City humor writer’s quips will be taking center stage March 15-16 in a two-performance production, “What I Meant To Say: A Dorothy Rosby Evening.”
The show highlights excerpts of Rosby’s two books, “I Didn’t Know You Could Make Birthday Cake from Scratch” about the foibles of parenting and “I Used to Think I Was Not That Bad, Then I Got to Know Me Better” about the pitfalls of self-improvement.
“I read her books and said this would be a fabulous show,” said David DeChristopher, who joined Black Hills Community Theatre in August as its education and outreach coordinator.
“Dorothy is a great writer and a lovely person from around here,” DeChristopher said. “She’s for real. She translates universally, so I approached her (about doing a play).”
Ten local actresses from Black Hills Community Theatre’s Well Done Players will bring Rosby’s words to life in a cozy reader’s theater-style production.
“We’re reading from her books, but some of the pieces are solos and some are divided. One actress might read an entire five minutes; the next piece might have six actresses reading,” DeChristopher said. “We’re really honoring the writing. We didn’t rewrite or paraphrase. The actresses are learning the pieces so well they almost think they wrote it themselves.”
Rosby has not given any advice or direction to the actresses. “I am not in the loop and that’s probably better,” she said, laughing.
The goal of “What I Meant To Say” is to create an atmosphere in which the audience almost feels like they’re having a chat with Rosby herself, DeChristopher said.
“The actresses will be at music stands or sitting in chairs. The key to Dorothy’s writing is her personal relationship with the reader. We’re working really hard to make things as conversational as we can,” DeChristopher said.
For Rosby, “What I Meant To Say” is the latest and most unexpected incarnation of her work.
“(Being on stage) never occurred to me. When (DeChristopher) called, I was so excited and honored and thrilled and a little terrified,” Rosby said. “You don’t always really know how what you wrote lands unless you get to see an audience’s reaction to it. So in that respect, it will be fun and fun to see how the actresses interpret my voice. … It will be as much a surprise to me as it is to everyone else.”
“I’ll be there for both performances but incognito … in a wig and big glasses,” she joked.
Rosby’s writing career started when she gave humorous speeches in Toastmasters and won contests for humorous speaking. She still makes appearances as a guest speaker. Her column was published in the Rapid City Journal for 21 years and still appears in newspapers in 10 states. She compiled some columns into her first two books and by the end of this year hopes to release her third book tentatively titled “Fish Sticks and World Peace.” Her books are available in Rapid City at Shaviq Boutique & Art Gallery and Mitzi’s Books.
To keep pace with technology and to reach an even broader audience, Rosby shares daily doses of humor on Facebook and Twitter, and she has a blog at dorothyrosby.com.
Rosby was a finalist for the 2015 Robert Benchley Annual Award for Humor Writing and is a member of the National Society of Newspaper Columnists.
Her work has been compared to that of legendary humor columnist and author Erma Bombeck and, in March, Rosby was honored as the Erma Bombeck Writers Workshop University of Dayton Humor Writer of the Month. But Rosby says real life is her inspiration.
“I never set out to be the next Erma Bombeck. I’d rather be the first Dorothy Rosby,” she said. “She probably influenced me … but a bigger influence was coming from a big family.”
Dorothy is the ninth in a family of 10 children. She quickly learned the benefits of humor.
“My father was really funny and humor really mattered to him. You could stand out in a crowd of children if you could make him laugh,” she said. “There’s something about a big family, a very witty family. Family gatherings at our house are a lot of laughs. That is my biggest influence.”
Growing up, Rosby said she gravitated toward writing, first trying short stories, poetry and journaling. In adulthood, she discovered she liked humor best and focused on that.
“I finally caught on that I liked the whole making people laugh thing,” she said.
Rosby’s husband, whom she describes with a chuckle as “poor long-suffering Wayne,” and her son in the Army inspire a good deal of her writing. “If it bothers them, they have not said so — much,” Rosby said, laughing.
Her secret to writing success is to do it every day. Writing is a priority along with her family and a full-time job as the community relations director for the Black Hills Works Foundation.
“I write a lot before I go to work in the morning and every weekend and every holiday,” Rosby said. “Sometimes it’s because of deadlines, but it’s more my habit. I write pretty much daily without fail. It’s a habit I’ve gotten into and it keeps me from having to worry about deadlines. It would take the fun out of it if I waited until the night before a deadline to write my column.”
“I type like I live my life — very fast with a lot of errors,” Rosby said.
DeChristopher likened Rosby’s work to “Love, Loss and What I Wore,” a play by Nora and Delia Ephron. If “What I Meant To Say” is well received locally, DeChristopher believes it’s the kind of show that could be performed by other theater groups nationwide.
For DeChristopher, turning Rosby’s work into a play is part of his overall focus on getting Black Hills Community Theatre more involved with the region’s schools and communities. He’s excited to revitalize the Well Done Players group for “What I Meant To Say,” and he would like to create more shows featuring local authors.
DeChristopher himself is an author, playwright, actor, director and artist-in-the-schools. He’s originally from Toledo, Ohio, where he was the artistic director of the Toledo Repertoire Theatre and taught acting classes at the University of Toledo.
He spent 24 years in New York, where his career included summer stock, off-Broadway performances and children’s theater. He branched out into writing plays and novels. He said his varied past professional life suits his multi-dimensional job at Black Hills Community Theatre.
“We are reaching out like crazy. I’m getting into schools to do residencies using theater as a learning engine for kids. We’ve added Saturday classes for adults. We’re expanding our summer camps, and we’re looking for any place we can add more,” DeChristopher said.
“By having me come in full time, Black Hills Community Theatre hopes to do other things like applying for grants, getting into the schools,” he said. “We’re seeing what people would like to do, and that’s been very diverse.”