Rosebud post office named after former congressman Ben Reifel

U.S. Rep. Dusty Johnson visited the Rosebud Indian Reservation on Wednesday for the dedication of the newly named Ben Reifel Post Office in the town of Rosebud.

Johnson authored a bill to rename the post office after Reifel in 2020.

The renaming of the post office pays homage to Reifel, who was the first Lakota elected to Congress. Reifel was born on the Rosebud Indian Reservation in 1906 and went on to serve with the U.S. Department of the Interior in 1933 and as a second lieutenant in the U.S. Army Reserve during World War II.

Reifel retired as an administrator with the Bureau of Indian Affairs in March 1960 and was elected to the U.S. House of Representatives that same year. He served five terms from 1961 until 1971.

Even though Reifel intended to retire for good after elected office, he was appointed by President Richard Nixon to chair the National Capital Planning Commission and served as Special Assistant for Indian Programs with the National Park Service and was the interim Commissioner of Indian Affairs during President Gerald Ford's administration.

Reifel died in 1990.

Johnson told the Journal on Thursday that it was a privilege to attend the dedication ceremony in Rosebud for the renamed post office.