Rosebud post office named after former congressman Ben Reifel

U.S. Rep. Dusty Johnson visited the Rosebud Indian Reservation on Wednesday for the dedication of the newly named Ben Reifel Post Office in the town of Rosebud.
Johnson authored a bill to rename the post office after Reifel in 2020.
The renaming of the post office pays homage to Reifel, who was the first Lakota elected to Congress. Reifel was born on the Rosebud Indian Reservation in 1906 and went on to serve with the U.S. Department of the Interior in 1933 and as a second lieutenant in the U.S. Army Reserve during World War II.
Reifel retired as an administrator with the Bureau of Indian Affairs in March 1960 and was elected to the U.S. House of Representatives that same year. He served five terms from 1961 until 1971.
Even though Reifel intended to retire for good after elected office, he was appointed by President Richard Nixon to chair the National Capital Planning Commission and served as Special Assistant for Indian Programs with the National Park Service and was the interim Commissioner of Indian Affairs during President Gerald Ford's administration.
Reifel died in 1990.
Johnson told the Journal on Thursday that it was a privilege to attend the dedication ceremony in Rosebud for the renamed post office.
"It was an incredible experience. It was one of the most meaningful things I've done since I've been in Congress," Johnson said. "It was great to see just how many people came together to honor this incredible South Dakotan."
The district manager of the U.S. Postal Service and Rodney Bordeaux, president of the Rosebud Sioux Tribe, joined the ceremony in honor of Reifel.
"Ben Reifel has family from three different states that came, a variety of local leaders and young people also came. I think that's what got me the most — the idea that having a name on a building is nice, but that's not really what it's about," Johnson said. "It's about sending a message to the young people on the Rosebud Reservation that it doesn't matter how challenging economically their upbringing is, they have the ability to have an impact at the highest level of our nation's government, like Ben Reifel did."
Johnson also introduced the first person to serve in the Ben Reifel Fellowship Program, Leslie Crow. She is a teacher at Okreek School within the Todd County School District. Johnson said he established the fellowship to continue building relationships with Indigenous citizens.
Crow will do an internship with Johnson's office.
"We are one of the offices in Congress that works most on tribal issues. We're home to nine tribes and those citizens deserve effective representation," Johnson said. "We want to provide these services to address any issues and want to make sure we're providing an opportunity for people to make an impact."
