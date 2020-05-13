Rosebud Reservation to go on COVID-19 lockdown at midnight
alert top story

Rosebud Reservation to go on COVID-19 lockdown at midnight

Rosebud Sioux Tribe logo

Rosebud Sioux Tribe President Rodney Bordeaux announced Wednesday the tribe's reservation will be on full lockdown from midnight Thursday until 6 a.m. Sunday after 14 positive cases of COVID-19 were reported in Todd County.

In a YouTube video, Bordeaux said the Rosebud Sioux Tribe will set up checkpoints on U.S. and state highways, and expects the numbers of positive cases to rise.

"I had hoped this would not be necessary. Unfortunately, there are too many people in our community who refuse to take precautions of social distancing and the wearing of masks in public, and also refuse to self-quarantine or take any of this seriously," Bourdeaux said.

Bourdeaux's message can be seen at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qFHBkA3TsNc

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News