Rosebud Reservation to go on COVID-19 lockdown at midnight

We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in.

Rosebud Sioux Tribe President Rodney Bordeaux announced Wednesday the tribe's reservation will be on full lockdown from midnight Thursday until 6 a.m. Sunday after 14 positive cases of COVID-19 were reported in Todd County.

In a YouTube video, Bordeaux said the Rosebud Sioux Tribe will set up checkpoints on U.S. and state highways, and expects the numbers of positive cases to rise.

"I had hoped this would not be necessary. Unfortunately, there are too many people in our community who refuse to take precautions of social distancing and the wearing of masks in public, and also refuse to self-quarantine or take any of this seriously," Bourdeaux said.