Rosebud Sioux Tribe has first coronavirus case, takes measures to prevent spread

The Rosebud Sioux Tribe has its first coronavirus case and is taking more extreme measures than South Dakota to prevent its spread.
The person with COVID-19 is an adult who is quarantining with their family at home, the tribe posted Thursday on its Facebook page.
The post does not mention the condition of the person or how they may have contracted the virus, and the case has not yet been uploaded to the South Dakota Department of Health's COVID-19 website.
The tribe's "COVID 19 task force is currently monitoring the situation and working with local health providers, schools and businesses in the community to prepare," the post says. "We are working around the clock to make sure tribal members are kept informed with information to provide for their safety."
The tribe has already banned visitors from the hospital, shut down all non-essential offices, and limited the amount of staff working at some essential services.
Starting March 28, the tribe will also create a curfew, issue a shelter-in-place directive, and bar minors from being outside without a parent or guardian, according to the Facebook page of the tribe's Attorney General.
Restaurants will only be allowed to offer take-out and drive-thru services, and businesses will be closed to those who don't live in Todd, Tripp, Mellette, Lyman and Gregory counties. Gatherings must be limited to 10 people who must stand six feet apart. People who violate these rules can be fined $250 while businesses can be fined $500 and risk losing their license.
For more information, call the tribal Health Administration office at 605-747-5100 or visit the tribe's website, which has detailed information on COVID-19 prevention and policies. The tribe's YouTube page also has an informational video from President Rodney Bordeaux and Indian Health Service officials.
— Contact Arielle Zionts at arielle.zionts@rapidcityjournal.com.
