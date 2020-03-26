Rosebud Sioux Tribe has first coronavirus case, takes measures to prevent spread

The Rosebud Sioux Tribe has its first coronavirus case and is taking more extreme measures than South Dakota to prevent its spread.

The person with COVID-19 is an adult who is quarantining with their family at home, the tribe posted Thursday on its Facebook page.

The post does not mention the condition of the person or how they may have contracted the virus, and the case has not yet been uploaded to the South Dakota Department of Health's COVID-19 website.

The tribe's "COVID 19 task force is currently monitoring the situation and working with local health providers, schools and businesses in the community to prepare," the post says. "We are working around the clock to make sure tribal members are kept informed with information to provide for their safety."

The tribe has already banned visitors from the hospital, shut down all non-essential offices, and limited the amount of staff working at some essential services.