A member of the Rosebud Sioux Tribe has been named as the director of the Great Plains Area of the Indian Health Services, which oversees South Dakota, the IHS announced in a Friday.
James Driving Hawk, who has been serving as acting director since April 2017, will oversee healthcare for 17 tribes and more than 130,000 Native American people at seven hospitals and 10 health centers throughout the Dakotas, Nebraska and Iowa.
"I’m proud to lead the IHS Great Plains Area and I’m excited to continue the incredible progress staff across the region has made in improving and sustaining access and quality of care for the patients we serve. I look forward to continuing to build and maintain relationships with tribal leaders and members across the IHS Great Plains Area," Driving Hawk said.
Driving Hawk has worked for the IHS for 21 years and has experience in financial management and health care administration, the release says. He has a Bachelor of Science degree in business administration from Cardinal Stritch University and is a member of the American College of Healthcare Executives.
"Over the past two years, James Driving Hawk has demonstrated the experience and leadership necessary to lead the IHS Great Plains Area as we continue to improve and provide access to quality health care services for American Indians and Alaska Natives," said Rear Adm. Michael Weahkee, head of the IHS. "I want to congratulate James on his selection as area director and thank him for his years of dedicated service in fulfilling the IHS mission."