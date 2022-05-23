Rosebud Sioux Tribe treasurer appears in Pine Ridge court

After missing two court dates for alleged methamphetamine use and hotel room damages, Rosebud Sioux Tribe Treasurer Stephen Denoyer III appeared in court last week at the Oglala Sioux Tribal Court, according to the clerk of courts office.

The office declined to provide additional details regarding the status of Denoyer's case beyond confirming he attended his Thursday hearing.

According to an April press release from the Oglala Sioux Tribe office of the president, Denoyer checked into Prairie Winds Hotel on the Pine Ridge Reservation on Sept. 22, 2019 and stayed overnight, consuming methamphetamine while there.

The next day, his hotel room reportedly tested positive for methamphetamine use and, “substances located in the room tested positive for methamphetamine,” the release stated.

Oglala Sioux Tribal Law Enforcement arrested Denoyer and charged him with possession and ingestion of methamphetamine after the alleged incident. He was then released from jail, but did not appear in court, according to the statement.

The OST said Denoyer was “picked up again” in October 2021 after the court issued a bench warrant. Denoyer then failed to appear at his March 2 court date.

“The Oglala Sioux Tribe will not tolerate methamphetamine use on its reservation. Mr. Denoyer is innocent of the charges until proven guilty by court of law,” the release said.

The office of the president made the statement after "multiple inquiries" regarding the treasurer.

At the time of that release, the Oglala Sioux Tribe intended to seek restitution of $37,266.47 in alleged damages caused to the hotel room by Denoyer. The Prairie Winds Casino and Hotel is owned and operated by the Oglala Sioux Tribe.

The position of treasurer is one of 24 elected tribal council positions — four officials and 20 council members — on the Rosebud Sioux Tribal Council. Denoyer is serving his second two-year term as treasurer. He was elected for the first time in 2019 and was sworn into his position on Sept. 3, 2019, less than three weeks before the alleged hotel incident.

The Journal reached out to Oglala Sioux President Kevin Killer, Denoyer and Rosebud Sioux President Scott Herman for comment on Denoyer's case but did not hear back at the time of publication.

The manager at the Prairie Winds Hotel told the Journal Tuesday that he's unable to comment on the situation as "it's still sorting itself out."

Contact Shalom Baer Gee at sgee@rapidcityjournal.com

