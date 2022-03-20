Roseland announces plans to run for City Council

A 30-year Rapid City resident has announced his intention to run for a Ward 5 seat on the City Council.

Patrick Roseland said he wants to focus on preserving the city's historic areas while balancing the need for growth and development throughout the city. He said he'd also like to see the city's cultural center grow.

"We've got to have a downtown prepared for those people to come down and enjoy the restaurants and establishments down here," he said.

Roseland said the city is going to grow over the next few years to what he compares to the housing boom following World War II. He said the city needs to focus on housing for all levels. Roseland said he supports law enforcement and Rapid City’s first responders.

He said he will be meeting with current City Council members and Mayor Steve Allender over the next couple weeks to listen to other concerns in the city and to better understand the behind-the-scenes work of the council.

"I kind of feel like this is a perfect time for me to be involved because I have a history here and I love Rapid City. I love everything about Rapid City, and I'd like to see Rapid City stay as it is but still be an area where we have growth coming in," Roseland said.

Roseland has served on several boards and committees including the West Boulevard Neighborhood Association, Rapid City Historic Preservation Commission, Minnilusa Historical Association and the Rapid City Arts Council. He was also a member of the Leadership Rapid City class of 2011.

In 2018, Roseland received the Rapid City Chamber of Commerce's Rushmore Honors Award "for his preeminent example of the vision, skills and talents fundamental to the arts and cultural life of Rapid City." In 2020 he received the 2020 Governor’s Award for History for his special love of Rapid City and for his support of the arts in Rapid City. He also co-authored the book “Rapid City: Historic Downtown Architecture.”

Roseland was honorably discharged from the U.S. Navy in 1973. He received his Bachelor of Science in Nursing at Mount Marty College, his diploma of Nurse Anesthesia at the Minneapolis School of Anesthesia, and a Master of Science Degree from St. Mary's College in Minnesota.

After moving to Rapid City in 1993, he worked as a Certified Registered Nurse of Anesthesia at Rapid City Regional Hospital until retiring in 2016 with a total of 30 years of providing anesthesia.

